When does 'Swamp Kings' come out? Release date, Netflix trailer, cast, and more explored 

Swamp Kings is the next installment in the Netflix docuseries, "Untold." This season of the docuseries has featured amazing stories from the world of sports. Notably, it has featured Johnny Manziel's college football story. Now comes the story of the University of Florida football team, the "Swamp Kings."

The episode is set to premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023. It features the legendary Florida Gators football team that thrived under head coach Urban Meyer. Legendary quarterback Tim Tebow and his teammates recall how this team went from underdogs to winning two national championships.

The Swamp Kings story: Urban Meyer's Florida tenure

Urban Meyer's name rings a bell in college football as one of the most successful coaches ever. It was during his tenure in Florida that he reinforced this reputation. Between 2005 and 2010, he assembled the Gators into a winning machine, claiming two national championships.

When he arrived in Florida in 2005, the expectations were high. He was riding on the wave of a fantastic tenure at Utah. His choice of Florida was over Notre Dame. The Gators have been on a rough patch for some seasons. But he quickly turned their fortunes around and became a conference and national powerhouse. He led them to a 9-3 record and a bowl win over Iowa that season.

Florida's only loss the following season came against the Auburn Tigers, and recorded a 13-1 season. Florida won the SEC championship against Arkansas and the BCS national championship against Ohio State. It was Gators' first national championship win since 1997.

Despite an impressive record in offense, the Gators couldn't reach the BCS national championship game in the 2007 season. But the team recorded a 9-3 overall season, and Tim Tebow won his first Heisman Trophy under Meyer.

The 2008 college football season saw the Gators finishing with another 13-1 record, including the SEC championship win against Alabama. The BCS national championship game against the Oklahoma Sooners went the way of the Gators, securing their second national championship title under Meyer.

However, Meyer's success in Florida didn't come without a cost. In the duration of his tenure, 31 of his players were arrested for varying degrees of offense. This has been blamed on his high-handed approach to coaching, which some of his players claimed created a toxic culture in the locker room.

This controversy, among many other things, will be the focus of the Swamp Kings.