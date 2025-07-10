When Urban Meyer shared hilarious story about teaching a class at University of Michigan with ex-Alabama star Mark Ingram II

Urban Meyer has a very strong connection to Ohio State. He earned his master's degree from the university and then returned to coach the Buckeyes from 2012 through 2018, leading them to a national championship in 2014.
This connection and success with Ohio State means that Meyer is not the most popular person with Michigan Wolverines fans. Both schools share a historic rivalry, one that each team has had periods of dominance in.
However, Meyer (and former Alabama player) Mike Ingram taught a class at the university in 2024. The former Ohio State coach spoke about this experience in a podcast interview a week after it happened.
“I said, ‘This might make great TV.’ "(Timestamp: 0:32) "It’s a sports management class. We went. Mark Ingram gets cheered everywhere he goes except Auburn, Alabama. I get booed a lot of places and I got booed, my gosh.”
The story goes that Meyer and Ingram were in Cabo, Mexico, where the pair met a professor from the University of Michigan. It was this professor who suggested the idea, something the pair agreed to do.
The class happened on the Friday before the Wolverines face the Texas Longhorns. This game would be the "Big Ten Noon" game for the week, meaning that Meyer and Ingram were in the area.
It is safe to say that Meyer did not get the best reception, but this should be expected due to the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry. To make matters worse for Meyer, he wore a "Beat Michigan" shirt for the class, further serving as a reminder of what the coach did to the Wolverines during his six-year spell with the Buckeyes.
Urban Meyer on Michigan's cuts
The Michigan Wolverines were again the topic of conversation for Urban Meyer on the latest edition of "The Third Option" podcast. But on this occasion, Meyer spoke about what is happening off the field in Ann Arbor.
“One of the best brands and the biggest brands in college sports, the Wolverines, had a 10 percent cut in personnell and are expecting a $25 million loss of money on their budget at the end of the year. That to me, red flags are all over the place on that one.”
These cost cuts are something that we could see at numerous athletic programs. The Wolverines are not suffering large-scale financial difficulty.
These cuts are the result of the House settlement that now allows college athletes to be paid by the university. This money has to come from somewhere, and universities are going to have to find ways to generate more revenue in the coming years.
This revenue will go towards paying the athletes, and the potential earnings for a player could be the difference between them going to the program or not.
This only increases the stakes, as bringing in the best players makes teams competitive for years to come.
Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place