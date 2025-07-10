When Urban Meyer shared hilarious story about teaching a class at University of Michigan with ex-Alabama star Mark Ingram II

Urban Meyer has a very strong connection to Ohio State. He earned his master's degree from the university and then returned to coach the Buckeyes from 2012 through 2018, leading them to a national championship in 2014.

Ad

This connection and success with Ohio State means that Meyer is not the most popular person with Michigan Wolverines fans. Both schools share a historic rivalry, one that each team has had periods of dominance in.

However, Meyer (and former Alabama player) Mike Ingram taught a class at the university in 2024. The former Ohio State coach spoke about this experience in a podcast interview a week after it happened.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I said, ‘This might make great TV.’ "(Timestamp: 0:32) "It’s a sports management class. We went. Mark Ingram gets cheered everywhere he goes except Auburn, Alabama. I get booed a lot of places and I got booed, my gosh.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

The story goes that Meyer and Ingram were in Cabo, Mexico, where the pair met a professor from the University of Michigan. It was this professor who suggested the idea, something the pair agreed to do.

The class happened on the Friday before the Wolverines face the Texas Longhorns. This game would be the "Big Ten Noon" game for the week, meaning that Meyer and Ingram were in the area.

It is safe to say that Meyer did not get the best reception, but this should be expected due to the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry. To make matters worse for Meyer, he wore a "Beat Michigan" shirt for the class, further serving as a reminder of what the coach did to the Wolverines during his six-year spell with the Buckeyes.

Ad

Urban Meyer on Michigan's cuts

The Michigan Wolverines were again the topic of conversation for Urban Meyer on the latest edition of "The Third Option" podcast. But on this occasion, Meyer spoke about what is happening off the field in Ann Arbor.

“One of the best brands and the biggest brands in college sports, the Wolverines, had a 10 percent cut in personnell and are expecting a $25 million loss of money on their budget at the end of the year. That to me, red flags are all over the place on that one.”

Ad

These cost cuts are something that we could see at numerous athletic programs. The Wolverines are not suffering large-scale financial difficulty.

These cuts are the result of the House settlement that now allows college athletes to be paid by the university. This money has to come from somewhere, and universities are going to have to find ways to generate more revenue in the coming years.

This revenue will go towards paying the athletes, and the potential earnings for a player could be the difference between them going to the program or not.

This only increases the stakes, as bringing in the best players makes teams competitive for years to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place