When will Shilo Sanders run his 40-yard dash? Looking at Coach Prime's son's decision after Big 12 Pro Day 

Shilo Sanders is one of the Colorado players heading to the NFL draft next month. The defensive back had his college career across three programs, with two under his father, Deion Sanders. He's now set to take the next step alongside his brother, Shedeur.

Due to his absence from the NFL Combine, there's no official record of Shilo’s 40-yard dash yet. The defensive back also did not work out at the just-concluded Big 12 Pro Day, creating anticipation ahead of the draft.

When will Shilo Sanders run his 40-yard dash?

After he wasn't invited to the combine and failed to work out at the Big 12 Pro Day, Shilo Sanders is now expected to run his 40-yard dash at the Colorado Pro Day. This will be a brilliant opportunity for him to impress NFL scouts and the media about his ability as a safety.

The Colorado Pro Day will be held on April 4 at the university’s indoor practice facility. It will involve a host of former Buffaloes stars heading to the professional stage, including Shilo, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Webster and others.

Shilo organized a combine-like event for himself in February after he wasn't invited to the official event in Indianapolis. The safety claimed he ran his fastest 40 at the personal athletic drill, which Well Off Media covered. However, he did not provide the times.

Shilo Sanders questions Deion Sanders’ 40-yard time

Deion Sanders ran the 40-yard dash in 4.27 seconds during the 1989 NFL Combine. It was the fastest at that year's event, showcasing his high level of athleticism. However, this was not recorded on tape, leading Shilo Sanders to hilariously question the record's authenticity.

In a video shared by Well Off Media earlier this month, Shilo was seen questioning Coach Prime's 40-yard record right in front of him after he boasted about it.

"There's no video of you running it," Shilo said. "I haven't talked to anyone that ever seen it. We've seen Muhammad Ali boxing, but I ain't seen you run 4.2. But it's alright. ... I've seen videos of Malcolm X, but I ain't seen you running a 40."

Deion Sanders, however, has a challenge for Shilo ahead of his 40-yard dash at the Colorado Pro Day. The coach has offered to get the defensive back a new car if he completes the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds.

