“Whenever Georgia loses it is not a depressant, it wakes ‘em up”: J.D. PicKell highlights the standout quality of Kirby Smart's men

The Georgia Bulldogs have been one of the most dominant teams in college football in the last few years. Kirby Smart's team has won two national championships in the previous three seasons.

They were in prime contention for a third before losing to Alabama Crimson Tide in the Southeastern Conference championship game. They had their first loss in 29 games.

However, college football analyst J.D. PicKell has said that this and any loss that the Bulldogs have had has a motivating effect on them.

Whenever Georgia loses, it is not a depressant. It wakes them up. When Georgia loses a football game, it's like an ice bath."

This motivation after a loss is something that the strongest college football programs do. As PicKell puts it, the Bulldogs have to

"come to our (Georgia's senses), we've got to come together and fix this."

This mentality that Coach Kirby Smart ingrained in his team is why the Bulldogs come back after losing. This mentality alone could make them a contender for the 2025 national championship.

Are Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs a contender for 2025?

J.D. PicKell thinks the Bulldogs will likely contend for the national championship next season.

The playoffs will use an expanded format, going from four to 12 teams. This means that if Georgia doesn't win the SEC championship, it could face a weaker team in the first round, and potentially in the following round.

This paired with the Bulldogs' mentality when things may not go right for them will make them a dangerous side, according to PicKell.

"Giving them more margin for error is not a good deal. Giving Kirby Smart and that football team a couple of mulligans, not the way you want to approach things," PicKell said.

The games the Bulldogs play during the college football playoffs up to the semi-final stage could be a rehearsal for the more important games.

Even if they win these games, every mistake will be analyzed by Smart and improved on. This will make them even stronger, most likely to return to the national championship game.

Do you think the Bulldogs will win the national championship next season?

