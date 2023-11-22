Where is the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen game? Ranking their top 5 CFB games of all time

The annual game between the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen will take place on December 9th, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. EST as the only game in Week 15. The 'Army-Navy Game' will face off at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts for the first time in series history.

They will meet for the 129th time, with the Midshipmen holding a 63-58-7 series lead. Furthermore, the two teams have played every season since 1899. Take a look at the top five college football games between the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen.

Five biggest games between the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#1: 1926: Army 21, Navy 21

The Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen met with the stakes of a national championship on the line. The game was held at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, with more than 100,000 in attendance.

Army v Navy

The stadium was constructed as a monument to the American soldiers who passed away in World War I. The game finished in a 21-21 tie, with the Midshipmen claiming the title. It is considered one of the greatest games in college football history.

#2: 1944: Army 23, Navy 7

The Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen occupied the top two spots in the AP Poll entering their matchup in 1944. The game took place at Municipal Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, with a crowd of 70,000.

The No. 1-ranked Black Knights won the game 23-7 to finish the season undefeated and win the National Championship.

#3: 1945: Army 32, Navy 21

The Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen once again met as the top-ranked teams in the nation in 1945. The matchup was dubbed 'The Game of the Century', while the recent victory in World War II was also celebrated.

The two teams met at Philadelphia Municipal Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in front of 102,000 fans. The No. 1-ranked Black Knights won the game 32-13, finishing as undefeated national champions for the second of three consecutive seasons.

#4: 1963: Navy 21, Army 15

The matchup between the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen was postponed by a week in 1963 following the assassination of United States President John F. Kennedy.

The game once again took place at Philadelphia Municipal Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Black Knights nearly won the game; however, the clock expired as they were unable to get off a play from the two-yard line. Instead, the No. 2-ranked Midshipmen, led by future Pro Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach, earned a trip to play for the title.

#5: 2016: Army 21, Navy 17

When the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen met in 2016, the latter was riding a 14-game winning streak. The Black Knights were able to snap the streak with a clutch game-winning touchdown with 6:00 left in the game.