Where is Big Noon Kickoff Week 10? Schedule, location, date and more explored

Big Noon Kickoff has been a tremendous success for Fox since debuting on its sister network Fox Sports 1 in 2019. The show serves as the pregame show for Fox College Football and more specifically, Big Noon Saturday, which kicks off at 12 p.m. EST.

The show travels to different campuses to be on site for the game featured in the noon window each week. Take a look at where Big Noon Kickoff will be in Week 10 below.

What game is on Big Noon Saturday this week?

Big Noon Saturday will feature a ranked matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Kansas State Wildcats. The Longhorns will enter the game with a 7-1 record as the No. 7-ranked team in the nation. They average 34.5 points per game, which ranks 24th out of 133 teams in the nation. Texas has allowed 16.0 ppg, ranking 15th in the nation. It will look to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.

The Wildcats have re-entered the rankings ahead of Week 10 for the first time since Week 3. They are 6-2 and the No. 25-ranked team in the nation. Kansas State averages 37.4 ppg, ranking 13th in the nation, while allowing 15.9 ppg, which ranks 14th in the nation.

Big Noon Kickoff Week 10 location

Big Noon Kickoff will air from Austin, Texas, in Week 10 as the Texas Longhorns host the Kansas State Wildcats. The show will precede the matchup that takes place at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

This weekend will mark Big Noon Kickoff's second appearance in Austin and its first in 2023. The show previously aired in Austin in Week 2 of last season as the Longhorns were defeated 20-19 by the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Texas also appeared in the Big Noon Saturday matchup in Week 7 of the 2019 season as it fell 34-27 to the Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas, Texas. Week 10 will mark Kansas State's first appearance on Big Noon Saturday.

Big Noon Kickoff crew

Big Noon Kickoff is hosted by Rob Stone and features former USC Trojans Heisman Trophy winners and teammates Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back and Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram II, former Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Brady Quinn and former Utah Utes, Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer round out the panelists.

Former Michigan Wolverines cornerback and Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson joins the show on certain occasions.

Bruce Feldman serves as Big Noon Kickoff's college football insider, while Clay Travis serves as a contributor. Finally, Tom Verducci and Tom Rinaldi cover feature reports. Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft will be on the call for the game between the Texas Longhorns and Kansas State Wildcats.