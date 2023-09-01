Where is College GameDay 2023 for Week 1? Location, Date, Channel, Time and more 

College GameDay is a tradition for many college football fans to watch to get the latest news and previews for Saturday's games.

Also, if GameDay goes to your favorite school, it's a big deal on campus, as they usually try to go to the biggest games each week.

In Week 1, College GameDay is in Charlotte, North Carolina for the Duke's Mayo Classic between South Carolina and 20th-ranked North Carolina. The Tar Heels are currently 2.5-point favorites with the over/under set at 64.5.

When is College GameDay?

College GameDay will take place on Saturday, Sept. 2, and will start at 9 a.m. ET.

The matchup sees North Carolina host the South Carolina Gamecocks. This will be the Tar Heels' third appearance on GameDay and they are currently 0-2, having lost to Florida State in 1997 and the LSU Tigers in 2019.

South Carolina, meanwhile, is 3-5 all-time when they are featured on GameDay, and the last time they were on it, the Gamecocks lost 21-20 to Missouri, back in 2014.

It will also be the first time the rivalry between North Carolina and South Carolins is featured on GameDay.

College GameDay Crew 2023

The College GameDay crew in 2023 will see a lot of familiar faces as Rece Davis returns as the host.

As analysts on the desk, GameDay will have Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee.

GameDay will also have insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, and newcomer ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin.

For Week 1, North Carolina Mack Brown and South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer will appear on the show. As will Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III from the field at Nissan Stadium.

College GameDay schedule

The College GameDay schedule has not been released as they pick the next spot that week, as the show wants to be at the biggest games each week.

For Week 2, the biggest game on the schedule is Texas visiting Alabama, or another option would be Ole Miss vs. Tulane.

What channel is College GameDay is on?

College GameDay is on ESPN and can be streamed on the ESPN app.

This will be the 30th season of GameDay on the road. As well, the opening anthem has gotten a refresh as for this year, The Cadillac Three, Darius Rucker, and Lainey Wilson teamed up to sing the new anthem.

Who is the guest picked for College GameDay Week 1?

Each week College GameDay brings on a guest picker to help pick the day's game and in Week 1, country music artist Darius Rucker was announced as the guest picker.

Rucker is a native of South Carolina and has been a noted Gamecock fan as he even has a tattoo for his college football team.

