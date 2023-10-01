ESPN’s College GameDay continues to remain the most beloved pre-game show in the world of college football. The show, which began on ESPN in 1987, has amassed millions of followers across the United States in its over three decades of existence.

The show has made five trips around college campuses to cover top games this season. GameDay will once again make another trip for live coverage of an elite college football game in Week 6 of the 2033 college football season. Let’s take a look at the next location of the show.

College GameDay Week 6 Location

College GameDay will be back in a familiar location for Week 6 after the pre-game show made its first trip to Duke in Week 5. The show will be making its way to the State Fair of Texas in Dallas for the highly anticipated Red River Showdown, featuring Texas and Oklahoma.

According to ESPN, it will mark the eighth occasion that the College GameDay show will be broadcasting from Dallas for the Red River Showdown. The most recent visit by the pre-game show was on Oct. 9, 2021, when Oklahoma emerged victorious with a 55-48 win over Texas.

College GameDay Schedule for Week 6

College GameDay will be held on its usual schedule in Week 6 of the 2023 college football season. The show will commence at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and wrap up around noon when the final predictions are provided. Further details will be provided by ESPN in the coming days.

The pre-game show will be available on television to college football fans on ESPN. The network's streaming platform, ESPN+, will also provide users with the coverage of the game. Lastly, fans can stream the show on Fubo TV, which offers ESPN as part of its channel lineup.

Details of the Red River Showdown

The rivalry game between Big 12 powerhouses, Oklahoma and Texas, is one of the most heralded in college football. The two teams had their first meeting in 1900. The game has been played without interruption since 1929, resulting in 118 games as of 2022.

The game has been held at the Cotton Bowl inside Fair Park in Dallas since 1932. The winner of the contest is awarded the Golden Hat, originally made of bronze and now a gold 10-gallon hat. Texas leads the series with a record of 63-50-5.

Notably, the rivalry will be contested in the Southeastern Conference from 2024 as the two teams will be completing their realignment move to the league next season.