Where is College GameDay Week 8? Schedule, location, date, and more explored

ESPN College GameDay has become a sort of pre-game tradition for college football fans over the years. Ever since its inception in 1987, the show's popularity has massively increased as it goes on to attend feature games every weekend on the college football scene.

So far this season, College GameDay has already made its way to eight different top games of the season, providing news and analysis of the highly anticipated matchup. Last weekend, the show made its way to Seattle to cover the Washington vs. Oregon clash of week 7, where the Huskies managed to hand Oregon its first loss of the season.

ESPN has announced that for week 8, their College GameDay show is making its way for a top 10 showdown in Columbus, Ohio. The game will be played between the No.3 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No.6 Penn State Nittany Lions.

Ohio State is no stranger to the ESPN pregame show, as it has the most appearances on GameDay (57), while also hosting it the most times (22). The Buckeyes managed to continue their undefeated run by defeating Purdue 7-41 in week 7.

On the other hand, Penn State is also on an undefeated run. They recorded a humiliating 63-0 whitewash of UMass and will definitely be a tough hurdle for Ohio State to cross. The game will surely have an impact on the standings of the Big Ten East division.

College GameDay schedule for week 8

College GameDay is scheduled to begin at around 9 a.m. ET and end in the afternoon. The rest of the details will be released by ESPN in the next couple of days.

The show will be broadcast live on the ESPN Channel. Apart from this, fans can also watch the live stream of the show on ESPN+ as well as the FuboTV app.

Details of the Ohio State-Penn State rivalry

The Ohio State vs. Penn State rivalry goes back in time, with their first meeting being back in 1912, before the Big Ten era. Then, in 1993, the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten, and the game with the Buckeyes became an annual affair.

Ohio State vs. Penn State

So far, both teams have met a total of 37 times, with Ohio State leading the series 23-14. When they played each other back in the 2022 campaign, Ohio State emerged victorious with a 44-31 scoreline. In fact, they are on a six-game winning streak against their Big Ten East rivals. It is to be seen if Penn State can finally put an end to this on College Gameday this coming weekend.