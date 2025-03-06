Where does Dan Lanning stand on the highest-paid coaches list after Oregon contract extension?

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has been given a contract extension with the team. This extension is for six years and will see Lanning earn around $11 million a year.

This extension is the consequence of what Lanning was able to do during the 2024 season. In that season, Lanning led the Ducks to an undefeated regular season and a Big Ten Conference Championship in what was their first season in the conference.

However, he could not take the Ducks to a national championship game, as they were defeated by the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl during the CFP. With his new contract, Lanning will have six opportunities to do so. But where does Dan Lanning now stand in the list of highest-paid college football coaches?

Where does Dan Lanning stand on the highest paid coaches list?

As mentioned above, Lanning's new contract will reportedly see him earn around $11 million. This is over $2 million more than what he earned in his previous contract with the Ducks.

In that contract, Lanning earned $8.2 million a year. This put him as the 14th highest-paid coach in college football, and the fourth highest in the Big Ten Conference. He is behind the likes of Lincoln Riley (USC Trojans), Ryan Day (Ohio State Buckeyes) and James Franklin (Penn State Nittany Lions).

However, Lanning's new contract will take him further up the rankings. With his expected earnings of $11 million, Lanning becomes one of the few coaches in college football to earn more than $10 million.

He now earns the fourth highest amount in all of College Football and has overtaken Riley and Franklin in the Big Ten standings.

Yet, he still earns less than Ohio State coach Ryan Day. After winning the national championship, the Buckeyes coach was also given a new contract. Under this contract, Day will earn $12.5 million, putting him second in the ranking. But, which coach is the highest earner?

Which college football coach earns the most?

The new contracts earned by both Dan Lanning and Ryan Day do not dethrone the current highest-earning college football coach. This honor goes to Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart.

The two-time national champion signed a 10-year contract with the Bulldogs at the beginning of last season. This gave him a salary of $13.2 million a year. This is $2.2 million more than what Lanning will earn in his new contract.

