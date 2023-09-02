Where is David Pollack now? Why did he get fired?

David Pollack was laid off by ESPN on June 30, 2023, as part of cost-cutting moves by the television network. He was one of many staff, including 20 notable on-air personalities, dismissed earlier this summer.

Pollack has commented on his next move since then. However, the football analyst has been making appearances in a couple of college football podcasts since leaving ESPN. He also continues to host his "Family Goal Podcast," which talks about sports and family.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Why is David Pollack not on College GameDay anymore?

David Pollack will not be on ESPN College GameDay for the 2023 season. This is a first in 13 years after his time with the network came to an end. The football analyst was part of 300 employees laid off by ESPN in the summer of 2023.

The former Georgia linebacker became part of the pre-game show in the fall of 2011. Pollack was known during his time on the show for his knowledge and passion for the game.

He joins Gene Wojciechowski and Chris Fallica as the trio ending their time on College GameDay.

What happened to David Pollack's football career?

David Pollack's college football career is nothing short of legendary. The linebacker played for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2001 to 2004. He was named in the first-team All-SEC and a first-team All-American for three consecutive seasons, in 2002, 2003 and 2004.

The linebacker also won the SEC Player of the Year Award (2002, 2004), SEC Defensive Player of the Year Award (2004), Ted Hendricks Award (2003, 2004), Lombardi Award (2004), Chuck Bednarik (2004), Lott Trophy (2004) and a host of other honors.

After an astonishing college football career, Pollack was selected as the 17th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, Pollack's NFL career was cut short by a neck injury, but his contributions to college football continue to be celebrated.

Who will be on College GameDay 2023?

While College GameDay has lost some familiar faces ahead of the 2023 season, a good number of top-notch analysts and contributors remain on the show. Rece Davis continues as host, while Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, who have become staples of the show, also remain.

Pat McAfee will also be part of the show in 2023 after making a return last season. We also have the likes of Desmond Howard, Jen Lada and Robert Griffin III. Others are Pete Thamel and Jess Sims who joined last season. Notably, Steve Coughlin will become part of the show in 2023 as a sports betting analyst.