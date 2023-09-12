Where is Deion Sanders Jr. now? What is he doing today?

Deion Sanders Jr. boasts the same name as his legendary father, who has dominated the college football news cycle. While his father and younger brothers have garnered plenty of attention over the past several weeks, Sanders has played a larger role in building the Colorado Buffaloes' hype train than most realize. Take a look at what he is doing today.

What is Deion Sanders Jr. doing today?

While his playing days are long behind him, having last suited up in 2015, Deion Sanders Jr. remains a vital part of building the Colorado Buffaloes brand. He runs a YouTube channel, titled Well Off Media, which has nearly 350,000 subscribers and provides fans with behind-the-scenes access to the Buffaloes program as well as his superstar father.

While the hiring of Prime Time has given Colorado's program a much-needed national boost, Sanders said that the daily videos posted to his YouTube channel have helped with recruiting.

"Ninety-nine percent of them told me, 'Hey, man, we watch the videos every day,’" Sanders told Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. "You could have the best product on Earth, but if people don’t know about it, you’re not going to sell it. It’s showing how good of a product it is. It’s showing how great Boulder actually is.

"It helps with recruiting because everyone watches it. These kids with NIL, they want to start their own brands, too, because the more you’re seen … that puts more money in the athletes’ pockets, which a lot of them are worried about today."

While Sanders may not have the star power of his father or even his younger brother, he has quietly played his role in helping his father turn the CU program around. It remains to be seen what impact his YouTube, as well as Colorado's early season success, will have on the 2024 recruiting class.

How did Deion Sanders Jr. perform in his college career?

Deion Sanders Jr. joined the SMU Mustangs as a two-star prospect in the 2013 recruiting class.

In three seasons, Sanders caught 30 passes for 233 yards. He added nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and one pass defended in limited time on defense. His biggest impact came on special teams, where he returned 69 kickoffs for 1,499 yards. He is seventh in American Athletic Conference history in kick return yards.

