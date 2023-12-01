"Where else were you going?" - SEC fans take a dig at Florida QB Graham Mertz after "unfinished business" announcement

Quarterback Graham Mertz announced his return to the Florida Gators for his sixth and final season of collegiate eligibility on Thursday, tweeting a video captioned "unfinished business" in doing so.

"One more year… 🐊 #UnfinishedBusiness"

Fans responded to the announcement by calling Mertz out. @BigBlueCarti suggested that the quarterback had no choice but to return to Florida:

"Where else were you going?"

@SportsRollo predicted another losing season for the Gators, who finished 5-7 in Mertz's first year with the team and have not had a winning record since 2020:

"3-8 incoming #Godsplan"

@FSUNoles4 was able to put the rivalry between the two programs to the side and wish Mertz well, saying:

"Rivalry aside, good for you. You played hard all year and exceeded expectations by carrying that offense. Hope you have a healthy 2024."

@BSarver35 had a simple response:

"I'm sorry"

@nick476us claimed that Mertz will suffer another loss to the Florida State Seminoles, this time on the road:

"So you want a beat down at Doak for the resume as well."

@ShawnXVII predicted that incoming five-star prospect DJ Lagway may take Mertz's job:

"i fwu nd all but….. Lagway might become starter next year"

@DawgPoundzz questioned if the Gators will finally have a winning record:

"Will you get Florida over .500 finally?"

@swaglikecaiIou predicted that they will not:

"I guess he wasn't happy going 5-7. Congrats on going 4-8 next year"

How has Graham Mertz performed in his college career?

Graham Mertz joined the Wisconsin Badgers as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He redshirt his true freshman season, appearing in just two games, completing nine of his 10 pass attempts for 73 yards.

Mertz took over the starting role in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, starting all seven games. He finished with 1,238 passing yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 61.1% of his passes.

The following season, he completed 59.5% of his passes for 1,958 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Mertz has his best season as a member of the Badgers in 2022 as he threw for 2,136 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 57.3% of his passes.

Following the season, he announced that he would join the Florida Gators via the transfer portal.

Graham Mertz finished his first season as a Gator with 2,903 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and just three interceptions while completing 72.9% of his passes. He has added 12 rushing touchdowns in his collegiate career.