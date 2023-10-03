Jimbo Fisher coaching career: stats, notable records and more explored

Jimbo Fisher has made a name for himself as a top coach over the years in the world of college football. The remarkable journey of the Texas A&M coach has seen him rise through the ranks to become one of the most respected coaches in the landscape.

Born in Clarksburg, West Virginia, he has served in a number of top college football programs in NCAA Division over the years, building a reputation for himself.

With a strong passion for the sport and a commitment to excellence, Fisher has left an indelible mark on the teams and players he has coached. Let's have a look at his coaching history and record.

Jimbo Fisher's coaching history and record

Jimbo Fisher began his college football coaching career at his alma mater, Samford, in 1988, as a graduate assistant and quarterback coach under Terry Bowden. He was subsequently promoted to offensive coordinator in 1992 while still handling the quarterback room.

He moved to Auburn in 1993 as quarterback coach, marking his first stint in the Football Bowl Subdivision. He spent six seasons with the Tigers before exiting in 1998. Fisher went on to spend the 1999 season with Cincinnati as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.

Following his brief stint with the Bearcats, Fisher moved on to LSU in 2000 to join the newly hired Nick Saban's coaching staff as offensive coordinator. He was with the Tigers for seven seasons, staying beyond the tenure of Saban, before moving to Florida State in 2007.

Fisher was the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach under Bobby Bowden for three seasons before he was promoted to the role of head coach in 2010 following the retirement of Bowden. He notably led the Seminoles to the BCS National Championship in 2013.

He was at Florida State until 2017 before resigning to accept an offer from Texas A&M, where he remains in charge until this day. Fisher has an overall record of 126-45 in coaching career. He notably had an 8-2 record in Bowl games and 0-1 in College Football playoffs.

How many championships does Jimbo Fisher have?

Jimbo Fisher has won all his coaching career championships with Florida State. He led them to the BCS National Championship in 2013 and also won three consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference Championships with them from 2012 to 2014.

How many Heisman winners have Jimbo Fisher coached?

Fisher has only coached one player to claim the coveted Heisman Trophy. That's Jameis Winston who won the award in 2013 amidst a sexual assault and violence scandal.