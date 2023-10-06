Where did Justin Fields go to college? Exploring the collegiate career of the Bear's QB

Justin Fields is currently the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears and is in his third season in the NFL. The former Ohio State QB was drafted 11th overall by the Bears in 2021. Although he has yet to look like the franchise quarterback Chicago fans had hoped for, but shows promise every once in a while.

Yet, in college, Fields was one of the best quarterbacks which made him a first-round pick.

Where did Justin Fields go to school?

Justin Fields attended Ohio State in 2019 and 2020 but didn't begin his college career there. Instead, Fields originally committed to the University of Georgia and as a true freshman in 2018 was Jake Fromm's backup. However, after the season, he announced he would be transferring and ended up going to Ohio State.

In two seasons as the Buckeyes starting quarterback, Fields was 20-2 as a starting quarterback going 396-for-579 yards, 5,373 yards, 63 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also ran for 867 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

The decision to leave Georgia was a tough one for Fields who grew up in the state. Yet, after the decision, he wasn't shocked to see Bulldog fans bash him for his decision.

"Of course, Georgia fans are going to bash you, they're very passionate about the state of Georgia," he mentioned. "Growing up in Georgia, I know that. Being here, seeing that, you have to turn your phone off and be with your family and the people who's been with you from the jump."

Justin Fields' college career

Justin Fields was a five-star recruit and was the highest-rated dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2018. ESPN listed him as the top overall recruit, while 247Sports had him ranked second behind Trevor Lawrence.

Fields originally committed to Penn State, but in Oct. 2017, he withdrew that offer to commit to Georgia. After one season, Fields transferred to Ohio State, and had to enlist the help of attorney Thomas Mars to try and seek a waiver to allow him to play right away, rather than sitting out the year, which was required.

According to reports, Fields won the case, in large part because the quarterback was subject to an incident at Georgia in which a Bulldogs baseball player used a racial slur against him.

In his college career, Fields went 423-for-618 for 5,701 yards, 67 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also added 1,133 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.