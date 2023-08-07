Where did Justin Houston play college football? Exploring Panthers LB's Georgia football stats

Justin Houston signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, August 6. While the financial terms were not disclosed, the contract ensures that Houston will play his 13th season in the NFL. Let's take a look at how the All-Pro pass rusher performed in his college career.

How did Justin Houston perform in his college career?

Justin Houston joined the Georgia Bulldogs as a four-star prospect in the 2007 recruiting class. After redshirting his true freshman season, Houston played sparingly the following year. He finished with 19 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Houston stepped into a larger role in 2009 as he recorded 39 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass defended. He was named in the second-team All-SEC. Houston was even better the following season, finishing with 67 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery which he returned for a touchdown. He was named a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC.

How has Justin Houston performed in his NFL career?

Justin Houston was drafted 70th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He stepped into a starting role midway through his rookie season and did not look back.

In eight years with the Chiefs, Houston recorded 382 tackles, 96.0 tackles for loss, 78.5 sacks, 118 quarterback hits, four interceptions, 32 passes defended, 14 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, one safety, and two defensive touchdowns.

He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2014 and a Pro Bowler four times. Houston won the Deacon Jones Award as the league leader in sacks in 2014.

The 34-year-old joined the Indianapolis Colts on a two-year, $24 million contract ahead of the 2019 season. He finished his two-year tenure with 69 tackles, 21.0 tackles for loss, 19.0 sacks, 30 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and three safeties.

Houston spent the following two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He recorded 55 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, 34 quarterback hits, one interception, two passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Houston ranks 27th on the all-time sacks list with 111.5 career sacks. He will look to enter the top-25 after recording 9.5 sacks last season. Buffalo Bills' pass rusher Von Miller, New Orleans Saints' pass rusher Cam Jordan and Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones are the only active players with more career sacks than Houston.