Where is the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines game? Date, venue and ticket sales for the most awaited CFB matchup

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are set to face off for the 119th time this weekend in, arguably, the biggest game of the college football season. The Big Ten rivals both enter the final weekend of the regular season with identical 11-0 records. While the Buckeyes are the No. 2-ranked team in the latest College Football Playoff ranking, the Wolverines are the No. 3-ranked team.

After Week 13, however, none of that will matter because one of the programs will certainly suffer their first loss of the season. While both teams made the College Football Playoff last season, it is tough to see that occurring again in such a crowded postseason field. Look at where the two teams will play in what is expected to be the most crucial game of the regular season.

Where is the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines game?

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are set to meet at Michigan Stadium, more commonly known as 'The Big House,' in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The game will take place on Saturday, November 25th, at noon EST and will air on FOX.

It will reportedly be the most expensive regular-season college football ticket, according to Brian Bushard of Forbes, who reported:

"The average price on the secondary market for a ticket to the126-year-old rivalry costs a whopping $1,262, with sideline tickets starting just below $800 and the cheapest available nosebleed going for $676, according to TicketiQ, nearly doubling the get-in price of last year’s match-up."

He continued:

"The most expensive available tickets to see the No. 2 Buckeyes take on the No. 3 Wolverines will cost a whopping $6,400, for seats near the 50-yard line. With a get-in price of $676, Saturday’s game is the most expensive since TicketiQ started tracking prices for the Ohio State-Michigan game in 2011 —tickets to that game cost $120, while the cheapest available tickets to the matchup never topped $400 between 2011 and 2022."

How have the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines fared against one another?

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines first faced off in 1897, with the latter winning by a score of 34-0. The Buckeyes' first win in the series did not come until the 16th matchup; however, the two teams did tie twice.

The rivals have played every year since 1918. Overall, the Wolverines hold a 60-51-6 record against their Big Ten rivals.