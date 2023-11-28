Where did Tank Dell go to college? Looking at Texas WR's collegiate career

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is making a name for himself in his debut season in the NFL. The 24-year-old was the 69th overall pick of the Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft and has already compiled 709 receiving yards and seven receiving TDs for the team.

Furthermore, Dell went on to set the Houston Texans rookie record for the most number of receiving touchdowns (six TDs) when he helped his team defeat the Arizona Cardinals 21-16 last week. This has left many people wondering about where this talented wide receiver played during his collegiate career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Where did Tank Dell go to college?

Nathaniel Jasper 'Tank Dell' Jr played high school football for Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida. After initially committing to the FIU Panthers, Dell then decided to begin his collegiate career with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in 2018, an FCS team in the SWAC Conference.

Tank Dell spent just one season with Alabama A&M during which he recorded 364 receiving yards and three receiving TDs in four games. Then in 2019, he decided to transfer to Independence Community College where he spent another solo season. Dell played 10 games and put up 766 receiving yards along with 8 TDs.

Tank Dell's record with the Houston Cougars

During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Dell joined the Houston Cougars as a two-star prospect, according to Rivals.com. He played in eight games during his first season with the Cougars and recorded 428 receiving yards and three TDs. The NCAA then announced that the 2020 season will not be counted in the eligibility of the players. Thus, Tank Dell had two more years left in his collegiate journey.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans

The 2021 and 2022 seasons were when the 24-year-old started to make a name for himself. In 2021, Dell led the team in terms of receptions (90) and receiving yards (1,329) as well as receiving touchdowns (12). This led to Dell being awarded the Dave Campbell All-State First Team honors and First-Team-All-American Atheltic Conference honors.

However, Dell's last season with the Houston Cougars was arguably the best campaign of his college career. He put up 1,398 receiving yards ranking him first nationally along with 17 receiving TDs. This astounding performance earned him the PFF Second Team All-America honors, AP Third-Team All-America honors, and AFCA Second-Team All-America honors along with other accolades.