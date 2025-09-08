Where does Sherrone Moore’s Michigan fall in Top 25 AP Poll after 24-13 loss to Oklahoma?

Michigan’s game with Oklahoma was the only ranked-versus-ranked clash of the weekend, but the Wolverines came out on the losing end with a 24-13 loss. The setback caused Sherrone Moore's program to slide in the AP Poll, dropping from No. 15 to No. 23 in Sunday’s update.Moore, in his first true road test, kept things conservative against the Sooners and later admitted the offense never found its rhythm.&quot;We had an explosive run. We had a couple runs early. The running game really was just okay,&quot; Moore said (via The Michigan Insider). &quot;We didn't get the rhythm we needed to.&quot;Didn't get the quarterback in the rhythm we needed to. That's everybody. That's not just one person. That's not just the calls. It's the execution. We just got to be better.&quot;The win gave Oklahoma a big boost, jumping five spots to No. 13 in the rankings, which is its highest position in two seasons.Meanwhile, Ohio State, Penn State and LSU maintained their places at the top of the poll. The Buckeyes dominated the voting with 57 of 65 first-place votes, while the Nittany Lions claimed five and the Tigers secured two.CFB analyst breaks down Michigan’s setback in Week 2Michigan entered the 2024 season with optimism, earning an AP Top 25 ranking, but quickly slid out of the poll after three straight losses.A similar trend seems to be happening in 2025. Sherrone Moore’s squad, ranked No. 14 in the preseason and No. 15 after a 34-17 win over New Mexico on Aug. 30, has now dropped again to No. 23 following its Week 2 setback.The loss to Oklahoma was a disappointing blow for those anticipating more from five-star freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. Chris Balas of The Wolverine offered a blunt assessment in his postgame breakdown.“Like last year’s home game with Texas, this was the litmus test, and the Wolverines failed badly,” Balas wrote. “It was ‘only’ a 24-13 game on the scoreboard, but the Sooners’ two turnovers gave U-M life when they were on their heels and allowed them to hang around longer than they should have.“To their credit, Michigan came out swinging in the second half to make a game of it for a short time, but those plays you used to know were coming — a timely sack, a pick, a key first down pass — were missed opportunities Saturday night behind a freshman quarterback who played a bit like one when his teammates struggled with him.”Michigan looks to rebound at home against Central Michigan on Saturday in Ann Arbor.