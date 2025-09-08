  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Where does Sherrone Moore’s Michigan fall in Top 25 AP Poll after 24-13 loss to Oklahoma?

Where does Sherrone Moore’s Michigan fall in Top 25 AP Poll after 24-13 loss to Oklahoma?

By Maliha
Modified Sep 08, 2025 05:04 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Michigan’s game with Oklahoma was the only ranked-versus-ranked clash of the weekend, but the Wolverines came out on the losing end with a 24-13 loss. The setback caused Sherrone Moore's program to slide in the AP Poll, dropping from No. 15 to No. 23 in Sunday’s update.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Moore, in his first true road test, kept things conservative against the Sooners and later admitted the offense never found its rhythm.

"We had an explosive run. We had a couple runs early. The running game really was just okay," Moore said (via The Michigan Insider). "We didn't get the rhythm we needed to.
"Didn't get the quarterback in the rhythm we needed to. That's everybody. That's not just one person. That's not just the calls. It's the execution. We just got to be better."
Ad

The win gave Oklahoma a big boost, jumping five spots to No. 13 in the rankings, which is its highest position in two seasons.

Meanwhile, Ohio State, Penn State and LSU maintained their places at the top of the poll. The Buckeyes dominated the voting with 57 of 65 first-place votes, while the Nittany Lions claimed five and the Tigers secured two.

CFB analyst breaks down Michigan’s setback in Week 2

Michigan entered the 2024 season with optimism, earning an AP Top 25 ranking, but quickly slid out of the poll after three straight losses.

Ad

A similar trend seems to be happening in 2025. Sherrone Moore’s squad, ranked No. 14 in the preseason and No. 15 after a 34-17 win over New Mexico on Aug. 30, has now dropped again to No. 23 following its Week 2 setback.

The loss to Oklahoma was a disappointing blow for those anticipating more from five-star freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. Chris Balas of The Wolverine offered a blunt assessment in his postgame breakdown.

“Like last year’s home game with Texas, this was the litmus test, and the Wolverines failed badly,” Balas wrote. “It was ‘only’ a 24-13 game on the scoreboard, but the Sooners’ two turnovers gave U-M life when they were on their heels and allowed them to hang around longer than they should have.
Ad
“To their credit, Michigan came out swinging in the second half to make a game of it for a short time, but those plays you used to know were coming — a timely sack, a pick, a key first down pass — were missed opportunities Saturday night behind a freshman quarterback who played a bit like one when his teammates struggled with him.”

Michigan looks to rebound at home against Central Michigan on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications