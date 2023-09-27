Where is the Sugar Bowl in 2024? College football playoff semifinal location, date, stadium capacity and more explored 

The Sugar Bowl will serve as a college football playoff semifinal this year.

The 2024 Sugar Bowl will be the 90th one and will take place on Jan. 1, 2024, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. It will also be sponsored by Allstate and will be named the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

This is the first time since 2021, the Sugar Bowl will be used as a college football playoff semifinal game. In that game, Ohio State beat Clemson 49-28. In the history of the Sugar Bowl, only three times has it been a college football semifinal game.

Kickoff for the 2024 Allstate Sugar Bowl is set for 9:45 p.m. ET. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN, with the teams to be determined.

Seating capacity for the 2024 Sugar Bowl

The 2024 Allstate Sugar Bowl will be played at the Caesars Superdome which is home to the NFL's New Orleans Saints. The stadium has a capacity of 74,295 for football games.

Sugar Bowl set to regularly host playoff games

Although the Sugar Bowl hasn't hosted a college football playoff game since 2021, it will start to regularly host playoff games once the expansion takes place.

Following the 2024 season, the college football playoff will expand to a 12-team playoff. The Allstate Sugar Bowl will host playoff quarterfinals following both the 2024 and 2025 seasons, revealed Jeff Hundley who is the CEO of the Sugar Bowl.

"The expanded College Football Playoff is great news for the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, and Louisiana. Simply put, this means the Allstate Sugar Bowl will carry national significance on an annual basis. And that should translate into a lot of positives for all involved."

Who has played in the most Sugar Bowls?

The Alabama Crimson Tide have appeared in the most Sugar Bowls with 17, and hold a record of 10-7.

Alabama played in the Sugar Bowl last year and beat Kansas State 45-20. The game had over 60,000 people in attendance to watch the Crimson Tide get a blowout win.

LSU has played in the second-most Sugar Bowl games with 13 and is 6-7 in those games.

Georgia Tech (4-0), TCU (2-0), and Santa Clara (2-0) are the only schools to be undefeated in Sugar Bowls.

Meanwhile, the SEC has been represented the most in the Sugar Bowl with 81 appearances.