Where did Tommy DeVito play college football? Exploring the early career of the former Illinois QB

New York Giants QB Tommy DeVito, 25, has had quite a story to tell. He was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent this year. He was waived back in August and re-signed to the practice squad. But DeVito got his moment to shine in the NFL when he made his debut against the New York Jets in October.

The game led to Tommy DeVito getting signed back to the active squad. He went on to take the place of injured Daniel Jones against the Las Vegas Raiders in week 9.

Despite losing to the Dallas Cowboys as the starting QB in week 10, Devito led the team to consecutive victories over Washington, New England and the Green Bay Packers. That led to him becoming a fan-favorite leading to many wondering where he played during his collegiate career.

Where did Tommy DeVito play college football?

Coming out of Don Bosco Preparatory High School, Tommy DeVito began his collegiate football journey with the Syracuse Orange. He went on to redshirt his freshman season in 2017 and did not play any games..

As a redshirt freshman in 2018, DeVito played eight games as the backup to starting QB Eric Dungey, putting up 525 passing yards and four TD passes. In 2019, he was named the QB1 of the Syracuse Orange and started 11 games in their 5-7 campaign.

DeVito went on to compile 2,360 passing yards and 19 TD passes, leading to former coach Dino Babers naming him as the starter for 2020 as well.

Unfortunately, Tommy DeVito's 2020 campaign was cut short because of a season-ending injury. During the 38-24 loss to Duke, DeVito seriously injured his foot, which led to him being sidelined for the rest of the season.

He returned to start threegames in 2021 but was soon replaced by Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader. DeVito subsequently entered the transfer portal and joined Illinois.

Tommy Devito's Illinois record

The 25-year-old QB just spent one season with the Illinois Fighting Illini in 2022. He was named the starter after his transfer and recorded 2,650 passing yards and 15 TD passes.

DeVito went on to seek a waiver for one more year of eligibility to play for Illinois because of his injury in 2020, but his plea was rejected by the NCAA. Hence, he had to declare for the 2023 Draft and is becoming an underdog story among the Giants fanbase.

