Which former Pac-12 program has the biggest chance of success in the Big Ten in 2024? A look at the team's future in the new league

The Big Ten welcomes four schools from the Pac-12 ahead of the 2024 college football season. USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon will be competing in a new dispensation next season, marking a new beginning in their history.

Without a doubt, the addition of the four schools has made the conference stronger. The former Pac-12 teams will also be playing in a much more competitive league, with larger exposure and revenue. Ahead of their transition, let's examine their chances of success in 2024.

Former Pac-12 teams with the biggest chance of success in the Big Ten

#1, Oregon

Following the success recorded so far under the leadership of Dan Lanning, Oregon pretty much has the biggest chance of succeeding in the Big Ten among Pac-12 newcomers.

The Ducks were undoubtedly one of the best teams in college football last season, reaching the Pac-12 championship game and narrowly missing out on the College Football Playoff. They are 22-5 so far under Lanning and hold great potential to become a much better team.

#2, USC

USC was anticipated to be one of the top teams in college football last season following the success in Lincoln Riley's first season. However, the Trojans fell short of expectations due to defensive woes.

With a change in the defensive coordinator, the Trojans are much more likely to bounce back in the upcoming season in the Big Ten. With a 19-8 record so far, Riley is looking to bring USC back to prominence in the landscape and it appears he is on the right track to ensuring that.

#3, Washington

Washington could have been up there with Oregon in this ranking following the season they had in 2023. The Huskies won the Pac-12 championship undefeated and made an appearance in the national championship game.

However, following the exit of Kalen DeBoer, a large part of that team is gone, including all but one player in the brilliant offensive line room. The Huskies face a different future in the Big Ten under the leadership of Jedd Fisch and it is to be seen if they can sustain the success.

#4, UCLA

Without a doubt, UCLA has the least chance of success in the Big Ten among the teams transitioning from the Pac-12. The Bruins struggled in 2023 and will be entering 2024 with not much of a better roster.

Notably, Chip Kelly recently left the program after six seasons of ups and downs to become the offensive coordinator of Ohio State and was immediately replaced by Deshaun Foster. While not much is expected from the Bruins next season, Foster could eventually surprise everyone.