Which Michigan Wolverines played in 2025 Super Bowl ft. 15-year veteran Brandon Graham

In the 2025 Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, denying them a historic three-peat. Several former Michigan Wolverines played in the championship showdown.

Brandon Graham returns while Trevor Keegan debuts for Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Graham (DE, 2006-2009): A 15-year NFL veteran, Graham made his Super Bowl return after recovering from a triceps injury in November. He recorded one tackle and one pressure.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham - Source: Imagn

Trevor Keegan (OL, 2019-2023): The rookie lineman, who played five seasons at Michigan, was on the Eagles’ roster but was inactive for the game.

Mike Danna and Joshua Uche in the Kansas City Chiefs' squad

Mike Danna (DE, 2019): The Detroit native, who also played at Central Michigan (2015-2018), had one tackle in the loss.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna - Source: Imagn

Joshua Uche (LB, 2016–2019): Acquired midseason from the New England Patriots to boost the Chiefs’ pass rush, Uche was inactive for the Super Bowl.

Graham’s experience and Danna’s contribution highlighted Michigan’s presence on football’s biggest stage, while Keegan and Uche represent the next generation of Wolverines in the NFL.

"Three-peat" merchandise: A move Brandon Graham saw as premature

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham drew motivation from the Super Bowl as he rehabbed from a torn triceps. Once cleared to play against the Chiefs, he found another source of fuel — Kansas City’s pursuit of a historic three-peat.

The Chiefs secured the rights to use "three-peat" on merchandise through a deal with Miami Heat president Pat Riley, a move Graham saw as premature. After Philadelphia’s 40-22 victory, he shared how it fired up the team.

“That was motivation because it was kind of a slap to us,” Graham said, via ESPN's Tim McManus. “It was like, they ain’t seen us yet. So, we heard that all week. And when the game came, execution was on point and together.”

The big game on Sunday sparked some talk about the Eagles building a dynasty, but Brandon Graham’s words offer a reminder — championships aren’t won on branding alone.

