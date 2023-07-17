Which Power 5 college football teams have the toughest schedules? Florida, Ole Miss and more

The college football season is just around the corner, and fans are dissecting their favorite team's schedule to see how easy or tough it is.

Although some teams will disappoint and surprise, based on last season and projections for this year, fans have a good idea of how their team could do. On that note, here are three Power 5 teams who have the toughest schedule.

#3 Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers had a disappointing season last year, as they went 5-7 overall and 2-6 in the SEC.

Auburn started out 2-0 but went 1-6 over their next seven games to make it a poor season for the Tigers. When the season ended, many fans were already looking forward to next season, but Auburn will have their hands full this time, as they have one of the toughest schedules in the Power 5.

The Tigers, like last season, will likely start off the season well, as Auburn plays UMass, California, Samford and Texas A&M - on the road - to start. However, after those games, Auburn then has to play the likes of Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Arkansas and Alabama.

Auburn easily has one of the toughest schedules in college football and do project to be hovering around .500 next season.

#2 Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have one of the toughest schedules.

The Florida Gators went 6-7 last season - 3-5 in the SEC - and were blown out 30-3 by Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Florida will be entering the second season of Billy Napier as coach and lost Anthony Richardson to the NFL. To add to that, the Gators have one of the toughest schedules in college football, and it also starts tough.

Florida opens the season on the road against Utah and then hosts Tennessee in the third week. The Gators' final six weeks of the season are: @ South Carolina, vs Georgia, vs Arkansas, @ LSU, @ Missouri, vs Florida State. Add in the games with Utah, Tennessee and Kentucky on the road, and Florida has a tough schedule.

#1 Ole Miss Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels have arguably the toughest schedule of any Power 5 school in college football. Ole Miss went 8-5 last year - but went 4-4 in the SEC - but they did lose their final four games and went 1-5 in their final six games.

In the 2023 season, the Rebels start off the season relatively easily, playing Mercer, going to Tulane, and hosting Georgia Tech. Yet, Ole Miss then has to go on the road to play Alabama, hosts LSU and Arkansas, and on the road in Auburn.

The Rebels also play Texas A&M, Georgia on the road and Mississippi State on the road, in what is a tough schedule.

