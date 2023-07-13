Which QBs would star in college version of Quarterback Netflix? Top 5 options for streaming giant to consider, including Caleb Williams & Drake Maye

The Netflix series titled 'Quarterback,' which released on July 12, 2023, has drawn plenty of interest from football fans leading up to its debut. The series features Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota, of the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons, respectively.

Each of the players wore a microphone for each game of the 2022 season, giving fans a never before seen look at NFL quarterbacks. While Mahomes led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl and won his second MVP award, Cousins led the Vikings to an NFC North title.

Mariota's Falcons struggled and he was replaced by rookie Desmond Ridder for the final four games of the season.

With the series set to premiere, take a look at five collegiate quarterbacks who would star in such a series.

#1 USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams is the obvious choice here as he is coming off of a season in which he won the Heisman Trophy. The USC Trojans star is looking to become the second player in NCAA history, and first since Archie Griffin in the mid-1970s, to win the award twice.

While that storyline alone would make Williams a compelling choice for the series, his performance is what truly warrants his inclusion. The projected first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft threw for 4537 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also completed 66.6% of his passes while adding 382 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

#2 North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye

Drake Maye is projected to be the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He threw for 4321 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions this past season. Maye also completed 66.2% of his passes while adding 698 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

While he does not have the starpower of Caleb Williams, appearing on such a show would allow fans to become more familiar with Maye.

#3 Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers was the top-ranked overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class and one of just three quarterbacks to receive a perfect 247 Sports recruiting grade. Ewers threw for 2177 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 58.1% of his passes.

He is a candidate to take a major leap this season and has the third-best Heisman odds. Furthermore, his inclusion would give fans a sneak peek at Arch Manning, who would likely be the star of a second season when he takes over as a starter.

#4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman

Sam Hartman has already starred on a Netflix show as he appeared in season two of 'QB1: Beyond the Lights.'

He has had back-to-back strong seasons in which he combined for 7929 passing yards, 77 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. Hartman completed 60.8% of his passes while adding 493 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

He joined the Notre Dame Fighting Irish via the transfer portal after five years with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Playing for one of the biggest programs in college football, combined with his previous appearance on Netflix, would make Hartman a great fit.

#5 South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler is another player who appeared on 'QB1: Beyond the Lights,' having been included in the third season of the series. He has had an up-and-down college career and threw for 3026 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 66.2% of his passes last season.

Rattler play a role similar to that of Marcus Mariota on this hypothetican series as a veteran who hasn't quite lived up to expectations and is looking to get back on track.

