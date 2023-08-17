Which team has the hardest college football schedule in 2023? Exploring strength of schedules

The 2023 college football season is just over a week away from kicking off. While some teams won't face a difficult slate, others will face a much tougher road, particularly in the Southeastern Conference.

Take a look at the teams with the toughest schedules in college football entering the 2023 season.

#5, Missouri Tigers, SEC

The Missouri Tigers finished the 2022 season, their third under Eli Drinkwitz, with a 6-7 record. Missouri's 2023 opponents went a combined 97-60.

Their SEC schedule features the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers, each of whom won at least 10 games last season. Their out-of-conference schedule will pit them against the 10-win Kansas State Wildcats.

#4, Ole Miss Rebels, SEC

The Ole Miss Rebels finished the 2022 season, their third under Lane Kiffin, with an 8-5 record. Ole Miss' 2023 opponents had a combined 95-58 record.

Their SEC schedule features tough matchups with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers, all 10-game winners last season. Their out-of-conference schedule is headlined by a road matchup with the Tulane Green Wave, who finished with 12 wins in 2022.

#3, West Virginia Mountaineers, Big 12

The West Virginia Mountaineers finished the 2022 season, their fourth under Neal Brown, with a 5-7 record. West Virginia's 2023 opponents had a combined 98-59 record.

Their Big 12 schedule is headlined by matchups with the TCU Horned Frogs and Texas Tech Red Raiders. They will face a tough out-of-conference schedule that includes the Penn State Nittany Lions, Pittsburgh Panthers, Houston Cougarsand BYU Cougars, each of whom won at least eight games.

#2, Michigan State Spartans, Big Ten

The Michigan State Spartans finished the 2022 season, their third under Mel Tucker, with a 5-7 record. Its 2023 opponents went a combined 96-57.

The Spartans will face a tough Big Ten schedule that includes the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions, all of whom won at least 11 games last season. Their out-of-conference schedule is highlighted by a matchup with the Washington Huskies, who also won 11 games in 2022.

#1 toughest schedule in college football: South Carolina Gamecocks, SEC

The South Carolina Gamecocks finished the 2022 season, their second under Shane Beamer, with an 8-5 record. South Carolina's 2023 opponents combined to go 103-53 record last season, by far the best in the nation.

The Gamecocks will once again face a challenging SEC schedule, headlined by road games against the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers and Texas A&M Aggies. Their out-of-conference schedule is not much easier as they will face the Clemson Tigers and North Carolina Tar Heels.