Which undefeated Big 12 team will taste defeat in Week 5?

The Big 12 has three undefeated teams through Week 4, but one team is guaranteed to lose this week.

Currently, the undefeated teams are Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas as all three teams are 4-0. However, in Week 5, Texas is set to host Kansas, which means one of them will lose.

The game will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET and the Kansas Jayhawks will go on the road to play the Texas Longhorns. The oddsmakers have Texas as a -16.5-point favorite and are -900 on the money line.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Last year, the Longhorns routed Kansas but the last time they played in Texas, it was the Jayhawks who got the win. However, Kansas head coach Lance Leipold says that doesn't matter to them at all:

"Old news. Doesn’t matter. Both teams are significantly better and it’s honestly so far in the past we gotta keep moving. Yeah it helped this program, it helped our players, but we can’t... yeah, that’s about it."

The big reason why Texas will likely hand Kansas their first defeat is due to quarterback Quinn Ewers. Ewers is one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football, and Leipold knows defending him will be challenging:

"(Ewers) is an excellent quarterback, he’s going to be a high draft pick. It’s the weapons as well, so disrupting, keeping him out of a rhythm, getting him in longer down and distance. That’s a huge challenge."

Is Oklahoma on upset watch?

The other remaining undefeated team in the Big 12 is the Oklahoma Sooners, who are 4-0. Oklahoma has beaten Arkansas State, SMU, Tulsa and Cincinnati.

The Sooners will now host Iowa State at 7:30 p.m. ET in a game where Oklahoma is a 20-point favorite.

However, there is a chance for a letdown spot here for the Sooners. Next week, Oklahoma will take on Texas. This is a classic look-ahead spot where the Sooners overlook Iowa State, but the team is confident they will take the Cyclones seriously.

If both Texas and Oklahoma win this week, the Big 12 is guaranteed to only have one undefeated team after Week 6 as the schools play one another.