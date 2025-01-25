"Whichever team gets him they got a stud": CFB fans fired up with Emeka Egbuka's 2025 NFL Draft decision

Emeka Egbuka, the Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver, has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Egbuka's decision was announced on Friday, a couple of days after he became a national champion, when the Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame in the National Championship Game.

Here is how College Football fans reacted to this news on social media.

"Whichever team gets him they got a stud," one fan said.

"He'll be a stud!" another fan said.

"Guys a winner. He’ll be a star in the NFL," said a third fan.

These fans are not surprised at all in this decision, considering that Egbuka's College Football career had to end this year due to eligibility rules.

"Because he had no eligibility left? Hardly breaking," said this fan.

"Is this even breaking? It was his last season of eligibility lol," said another fan.

"Welcome to Dallas," said one fan.

"You ARE A COMMANDER," another fan added.

Emeka Egbuka NFL Draft prospects

Emeka Egbuka's 2024 season for the Ohio State Buckeyes was seen as a success. In addition to winning the national championship (despite making the only mistake—a fumble—during the game), Egbuka was a key target for Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard.

He was able to record 1,011 receiving yards and score 10 touchdowns in what was his final year playing in College Football.

Focusing on the 2025 NFL Draft, prediction site NFL Draft Buzz suggests that Egbuka is going to be a late first round pick. If this turns out to be true, then the prediction that many fans are making with Egbuka heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers is likely to happen.

The Steelers have the 21st pick of the first round, and their primary goal in the draft this year is to get a strong wide receiver. The Steelers' offense at the end of the season struggled and was reliant on the talents of George Pickens in the wide receiver department.

Bringing in Egbuka will provide another talented wide receiver for Russell Wilson to find. His youth will help rejuvenate an offense that can win games but has struggled to win when the pressure is on.

