Who is in the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame? A look at the names of the inductees

The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class was announced on Tuesday during ESPN’s "College Football Live," highlighting some of the sport’s most legendary and influential figures.

The class features 18 players and four coaches who made significant contributions to the rich and dynamic history of college football. These include notable names like former Alabama coach Nick Saban and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” NFF Chairman Archie Manning said in a statement. “Each of these legends ranks among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to adding their incredible accomplishments to those permanently enshrined in the Hall of Fame."

The inductees will be enshrined during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 9 at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The Hall of Fame facility is located in downtown Atlanta, Georgia.

Here's a look at those who made the list for 2025.

Who is in the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame?

The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class has some of the best names to have ever stepped into the landscape. The inductees came from different programs and had careers at different times.

Nick Saban, who retired from coaching in January 2024, is the highlight of the class. He is joined by a host of others who made significant impacts during their days playing within the realm.

Here's the full of inductees:

2025 College Football Hall of Fame players

Montee Ball, RB (2009-12) – Wisconsin

Gregg Carr, LB (1981-84) – Auburn

Blake Elliott, WR (2000-03) – Saint John’s University (MN)

Greg Eslinger, C (2002-05) – Minnesota

Terry Hanratty, QB (1966-68) – Notre Dame

Graham Harrell, QB (2005-08) – Texas Tech

John Henderson, DT (1999-2001) – Tennessee

Michael Huff, DB (2002-05) – Texas

Jim Kleinsasser, TE (1995-98) – North Dakota

Alex Mack, OL (2005-08) – Cal

Terrence Metcalf, OL (1997, 1999-2001) – Ole Miss

Haloti Ngata, DT (2002, 2004-05) – Oregon

Steve Slaton, RB (2005-07) – West Virginia

Darrin Smith, LB (1989-92) – Miami

Michael Strahan, DL (1989-92) – Texas Southern

Dennis Thurman, DB (1974-77) – USC

Michael Vick, QB (1999-2000) – Virginia Tech

Ryan Yarborough, WR (1990-93) – Wyoming

2025 College Football Hall of Fame coaches

Larry Blakeney – 178-113-1: Troy (1991-2014)

Larry Korver – 212-77-6: Northwestern College [IA] (1967-94)

Urban Meyer – 187-32-0: Bowling Green State (2001-02): Utah (2003-04); Florida (2005-10); Ohio State (2012-18)

Nick Saban – 292-71-1: Toledo (1990); Michigan State(1995-99); LSU (2000-04); Alabama (2007-23)

