Who was Ahmaad Galloway? How did he die?

The University of Alabama lost one of its most memorable players in the storied history of the institution, running back Ahmaad Galloway. At the young age of 42, Galloway was found dead in his apartment during a welfare check, according to WVTM. The shocking misfortune came to light on Monday, January 9, 2023.

A devoted teacher since his playing days, Galloway will be missed in his role as a teacher. Principal Susan Reid of Compton-Drew Middle School praised his work ethic and passion as an educator, saying:

"He was an excellent teacher. He bonded with his students, particularly those who were interested in athletics."

The cause of Ahmaad Galloway's death is yet to be determined as of this publication.

Ahmaad Galloway's Alabama career: A Crimson Tide standout

While his career in the NFL never took off, Galloway left a mark during his collegiate career. He rushed for 1,540 yards and scored 13 touchdowns during his sophomore and junior campaigns. Regrettably, his senior year was cut short due to a knee injury.

Galloway was then drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2003, a team that was once known for its zone-run scheme under the great Mike Shanahan. As a seventh-round pick, the running back found himself amid a loaded Broncos backfield that featured the likes of Clinton Portis and Mike Anderson.

Galloway retired after fizzling out with the Broncos, the San Diego Chargers, and in the NFL's league in Europe.

Although he might not be remembered as a household name, the NFL and especially college football will mourn the loss of another Gridiron warrior.

