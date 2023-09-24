Who are the Alabama-Ole Miss football game announcers today on CBS? All you need to know about Week 4 game’s coverage team

The 15th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels take on the 13th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide tonight in Week 4 Southeastern Conference action. This game is expected to be one of the best games throughout the season and could have serious implications for the College Football Playoff going forward.

With this game being nationally televised on CBS, they have some of the top broadcasters on the call. Tom McCarthy, Jason McCourty and Ross Tucker are in the booth on the television side of things. Tiffany Blackmon is going to be the reporter for this game. The radio broadcast consists of JP Shadrick will be calling the play-by-play and Derek Rackley will be the analyst for the game.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

This game will be airing on CBS across the United States and will be televised from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. When these programs faced off last season, the Crimson Tide were able to pick up a 30-24 road victory. This should be a compelling game between college football's elite programs.

Can the Alabama Crimson Tide be considered national championship contenders this season?

The Alabama Crimson Tide has been one of the most interesting programs this season. They originally started sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe for the first two games before being benched last week ahead of their matchup against the South Florida Bulls.

After that game, coach Nick Saban announced Milroe would be back under center. After three weeks, the Crimson Tide have seen action from all three quarterbacks taking snaps and are 13th in the country overall, which is the first time since September 2015 that they have fallen outside the top 10.

This Crimson Tide defense has been their strength this season and under first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, the offense needs some more life being shown. Saban has become one of the best offensive minds but at 2-1, the only way they can still be considered for the College Football Playoffs would be a dominant run where they do not lose another game.

It is a tall task to jump nine spots but going undefeated and winning the SEC Championship Game should be enough momentum to get into the College Football Playoff.

Another loss, no matter how close, would be detrimental to their chances of getting back into the National Championship Game for the first time in a few seasons, which is an eternity in Alabama Crimson Tide time. It's time for the talent and the coaching to step up.