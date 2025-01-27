Who is Allen Brown? Cal's latest DB coach target from Colorado State

A new report suggests that the California Golden Bears could be looking to re-hire Allen Brown.

On Monday, 247Sports' Matt Zenitz reported via X that California is interested in Brown returning to the program as a defensive back coach. The potential signee previously held a quality control position for the Golden Bears' defense in the 2022 season, according to his bio.

"Cal is targeting Colorado State's Allen Brown for its defensive backs coach opening, a source tells @CBSSports/@247Sports. He was a cornerback coach at Washington State in 2024 and coached standout players like new Miami cornerback Ethan O'Connor. Previously worked at Florida as an analyst in 2023 and at Cal as an analyst in 2022," Zenitz posted.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

As the report notes, Brown is set to become the Colorado State Rams' defensive back coach for the upcoming season. The program announced that he had taken the role on Jan. 10.

California also is yet to fire Terrence Brown from the position. That said, the Golden Bears could be looking at hiring options in hopes of a better season.

California finished the 2024 season with a 6-7 record, ranking fourth worst in the Atlantic Coast Conference. On Dec. 18, 2024, they played their last game of the season in a 24-13 loss to the UNLV Rebels (11-3) in the LA Bowl.

One of the issues the team had during the season was their defense. The team was eighth in passing yards allowed with 2,959 yards. The reported decision to hire Brown could be a way to improve the defense to compete with the best teams in the ACC for the 2025 season.

For now, the defensive back coach is seemingly set on track to work for Colorado State unless he decides otherwise.

Allen Brown's background in college football

The newly hired Rams defensive backs coach played safety for the Eastern Washington Eagles from 2010-2013 after getting redshirted in the 2009 season. He helped the Eagles win the FCS championship through their 20-19 victory over the Delaware Blue Hens on Jan. 7, 2011.

The former safety finished his career competing in 51 games with a total of 237 tackles and four interceptions, according to his Eastern Washington bio. He graduated in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. However, he pursued several defensive positions in college football over the last decade.

He was a cornerback coach with the Cal Poly Mustangs for the 2015-2018 season. The former college football player went on to take the cornerback and defensive passing game coordinator position for Eastern Washington the following year. He worked for the Eagles for three seasons before he left for the Golden Bears.

The former college football player continued moving between teams until his recent signing with Colorado State. If Zenitz's report is accurate, the defensive back coach may have to make another career decision about whether to stay with the Rams or return to California.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback