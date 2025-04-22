“Who is he appeasing”: Former Browns QB bluntly questions Coach Prime after his decision to retire Colorado stars’ jersey

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Brady Quinn isn't a fan of Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, and Colorado retiring Shedeur Sanders' jersey.

Sanders was Colorado's quarterback for two years, and although he did set some single-season and all-time passing records, Quinn doesn't think his jersey should be retired.

He also believes it's too soon for a jersey to be retired, as he hasn't even taken a snap in the NFL.

"We are in a now-generation, if that's the case, who's he appeasing? Is he appeasing Travis and Shedeur?... The question still exists: Who is he appeasing? Is it the fans?," Quinn said on FOX Sports Radio on April 21. "Was there an outcry from the fans for this? Was there an outcry from the athletics department at Colorado, is he trying to appease what he feels like, doing this would bring more fans to the Spring Game?"

Quinn doesn't understand what the rush was to retire, either Hunter's or Sanders' jersey so soon after they last played.

Quinn believes Coach Prime and Colorado should've retired another legend's jersey to show Shedeur and Travis they will have their moment in a couple of years, when it would be a much bigger deal.

Coach Prime opens up on Sanders & Hunter's jersey retirement

After Colorado announced that Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter would have their jersey retired at the Spring Game, many were confused by it.

However, Coach Prime was adamant they deserved it, and it was Colorado that wanted it done, not him. After the retirement, Sanders once again defended the jersey retirements.

"I looked in both their eyes, and they were pleased, they were thankful, and they were proud," Coach Prime said, via SI. "That means a lot to me. I'm one of those types of guys who I don't want to tell you how I feel right off the rip. I'm not going to really wait, so I give you your flowers now. I'm not going to wait 20 years down the street.

"I'm thankful that (athletic director) Rick (George) shot his shot and moved on what we all knew was inevitable in due time. Nobody's gonna be happy with it. Somebody's always going to have something to say. But the way we are right now, we're a now generation. You guys are now people, and this is a now time. Those guys deserve what they deserve right now," Coach Prime added.

Although Sanders and Hunter helped turn around Colorado, many analysts and fans didn't think they deserved their jerseys to be retired so soon.

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter join Bobby Anderson, Rashaan Salaam, Byron White, and Joe Romig as the other Buffaloes players with their jerseys retired.

