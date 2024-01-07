Who is Blake Baker? Exploring LSU’s new defensive coordinator's contract and expectations

The LSU Tigers have onboarded defensive tackle Blake Baker from the Missouri Tigers. Baker helped Mizzou become one of the feel-good stories of the 2023 season, with the Columbia school getting a 10-2 regular season record. The Tigers also upset the Ohio State Buckeyes 14-3 at the Cotton Bowl, closing the season positively.

The Cotton Bowl was the lowest-scoring postseason game for the Buckeyes since their 2016 shutout loss to the Clemson Tigers in the CFP semifinal. According to Yahoo Sports, the LSU Tigers will make Blake Baker the highest-paid assistant coach in college football.

Who is Blake Baker?

Blake Baker is the former defensive coordinator of the Missouri Tigers. He orchestrated a turnaround with Mizzou that saw them get ranked No. 4 in scoring defense and No. 5 in total defense in the SEC.

"Blake brings a wealth of experience and success as a defensive coordinator throughout his career, including the last two years in the SEC at Missouri, his ability to develop and motivate his players while putting together highly successful defenses sets him apart in his field. I am excited to welcome Blake and his family back to Baton Rouge," Head coach Brian Kelly said.

Why did Blake Baker leave Missouri?

While the job at an SEC school like Missouri is significant in the grand scheme of college athletics, nothing compares to an offer from a blue-blood program in the SEC. Surely, the prospect of being the highest-paid assistant coach tempted Baker to leave.

Blake Baker contracts with LSU

Baker's annual salary is reported as being above the $2.2 million mark by Yahoo Sports. This would make him the best-paid assistant coach in college football.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Ohio State

Blake Baker's Coaching Career

Baker has been a defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech, Miami and Missouri. This will be his second stint with LSU, having been their linebacker coach in 2021. He has also had coaching jobs at Texas and Arkansas State. He spent two seasons at Mizzou.