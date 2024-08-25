Who is Bryce Drummond's mother Ree and brother Todd? A look at Oklahoma State star’s family ties

Fullback Bryce Drummond had a stand out season in 2023 for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, where he has become known for big tackles.

Drummond will be hoping to have a similar season in 2024 and help Oklahoma State to their second consecutive Big 12 conference championship game.

Away from football, Bryce Drummond comes from a famous family.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who are the Drummond family?

The Drummond family lives in Oklahoma and there is a lot of history in their family tree. The family came to the United States in the 19th century and would eventually settle in Oklahoma.

Trending

Today, the Drummond family owns 9% of the total land in Osage County, which is the homeland of the Osage people, a Native American tribe. Controversial elements of the tribe's history were explored in the film, "Killing of the Flower Moon."

Who is Ree Drummond, the mother of Bryce Drummond?

Ree Drummond is a famous television chef, blogger, and author. She is most known for her cooking show "The Pioneer Woman," which is the same name of her successful blog. She also has a successful line of cookware.

While Bryce does not feature as much as some of her other children in the blog, he has made apperances in the past, with Ree writing about the experiences of having a son going off to college and playing football.

Bryce's father is Ladd Drummond. Ladd is a cattle rancher, continuing the legacy of his forefathers. He is referred to as "The Marlboro Man" in Ree's blogs.

Who is Todd Drummond?

Todd Drummond is the younger brother of Bryce, and the youngest child of Ree and Ladd. Like his older brother, Todd also plays football. He was a quarterback for the South Dakota Coyotes, an FCS program that plays in the Missouri Valley Football conference, alongside the powerhouses of the North Dakota State Bisons and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Per the South Dakota Coyotes athletics website, Todd "competed on scout team and in practices throughout the season," in 2023, but is not yet clear if he will participate in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback