Who is Christopher Darnell Jones? Former Virginia football walk-on linked with active shooting at university that killed three 

On Sunday, there was a shooting at the University of Virginia and football player Christopher Darnell Jones is suspected of being involved. The shooting killed three and the gunman, suspected to be Jones by police, is still at large.

The player was a walk-on at Virginia, but his football career may be over now. Police are asking anyone in the area to contact the police if they see him. They're instructing them not to approach, which signals a belief that he is still dangerous.

UVA Police Department @UVAPolice The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. https://t.co/mKcxF6ksxw

The player attended both Varina High School in Henrico and Petersburg High School. In high school, he was a star football player. During that time, he was also a member of the National Honors Society, president of the Key Club, and once Student of the Year at Varina High.

UVA president releases statement naming Christopher Darnell Jones as a suspect

The University president released a letter to the community, detailing the events and giving students the information they need, according to UVA Today:

"Around 10:30 p.m. last night, there was a shooting on Grounds. One of our students, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is suspected to have committed the shooting."

The letter continued:

"The suspect remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Multiple law enforcement agencies are coordinating to find and apprehend him. He was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes, and he may be driving a black SUV with VA license plate number TWX3580. First and foremost, please continue to follow the guidance you receive though the UVA alert system, which is currently to shelter in place."

As of the time of writing, police have no leads on where the student is. The search remains active.

Poll : 0 votes