Who is College GameDay guest picker, Aidan Hutchinson?

The college football pregame show 'College GameDay' is woven into the fabric of CFB tradition. The ESPN show and its star-studded cast will finish this season at the site of one of the regular season's biggest games.

The Week 12 show headed to Harrisonburg, Virginia, where the James Maddison's fairytale of an unbeaten season finally came to an end at the hands of Appalachian State.

So, who is the Week 13 guest picker and where is the show headed to close out a thrilling CFB season?

Who is the College GameDay guest picker this week?

The College GameDay guest picker will be Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. He was in the Michigan team that snapped a 9-year losing streak to Ohio State in 2021 when the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes 45-27.

Hutchinson won several awards during his time in Ann Arbor. These include the Ted Hendricks Award for the country's best defensive end and the Lombardi Award that honors both the best and most selfless CFB player in the country.

Hutchinson was the 2021 Heisman runner-up, a huge achievement considering the quarterback-heavy nature of the award. He went on to be selected No. 2 overall in the 2022 draft by the Detroit Lions.

The show will be star-studded as usual. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who is standing in for suspended coach Jim Harbaugh, will make an appearance. Also, Ohio State coach Ryan Day and LSU coach Brian Kelly will join remotely.

Where is College GameDay this Week?

It is only fitting that the last College GameDay of the season heads to Ann Arbor for the titanic clash between the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.

This is the third consecutive year that the show has made its way to this epic clash, showing its importance on the national scene. This will be the 10th time that this historic rivalry has appeared on GameDay.

The Buckeyes have appeared on the show three times already this season with their last appearance being the clash against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Wolverines have now hosted the show 15 times, just behind the Buckeyes (19) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (23).

'The Game' has implications in college football playoff considerations for both teams with the pair hoping to make it into the coveted spots.

College GameDay schedule on ESPN

The show will start at 9 a.m. and will run to 12 p.m. ET in Ferry Field, Michigan Campus, and will be televised on ESPN and ESPNU.

If the show last weekend in Virginia for the James Maddison clash against Appalachian State drew 2.2 million viewers, it's likely that this weekend's edition will shatter that record.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has two wins in the last three clashes against Ohio State's Ryan Day. This clash feels like a last-chance saloon for both coaches for different reasons.