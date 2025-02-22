Who is Darius Eubanks? Georgia Tech's potential LB coach heading into 2025 season

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are reportedly set to hire Darius Eubanks as their new linebackers coach. Eubanks is set to replace former coach Tyler Santucci, who has been announced as the linebackers coach of the Baltimore Ravens for the upcoming NFL season.

Who is Darius Eubanks?

Darius Eubanks played College Football at Georgia Southern as a linebacker. He then went undrafted and his playing career would be spent on the roster of numerous teams but he barely played. In all, Eubanks only recorded 12 tackles in his NFL career.

The LB would then move into coaching, starting out with the Arkansas Razorbacks as a graduate assistant. After one year with Arkansas, he moved to Samford and became their safeties coach and then their defensive backs coach. He had stints with Georgia State and Liberty before heading back to his alma mater.

He was the safeties and nickel coach with Georgia Southern from 2023 and one of the players that he developed during this time was Marques Watson-Trent. Under the tutelage of Eubanks, Watson-Trent earned the Sun Belt defensive player of the year honors and led the conference in tackles.

Which Georgia Tech players could Darius Eubanks help?

It is clear from his coaching career, especially his time with the Georgia Southern Eagles, that Darius Eubanks has the potential to turn players into stars. The most notable player who is returning to Georgia Tech for the upcoming season is Kyle Efford. Efford recorded 64 tackles last season and led the Yellow Jackets in Tackles.

If Eubanks can develop Efford in the same way in which he was able to develop Marques Watson-Trent, it is possible that the LB has a strong season. Another player that Eubanks can potentially develop into a star is E.J. Lightsey.

Lightsey did not have the best start to the last season but was able to improve as the season went on. In the end, he had 23 tackles. An entire season of working with Eubanks is likely to allow the linebacker to develop and become a strong threat to any offense.

