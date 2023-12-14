Who is Deion Sanders rumored new girlfriend, Qiana Aviles? What we know about the Latina fitness model

Charismatic Colorado coach Deion Sanders recently announced the end of his 12-year relationship with ex-fiancee, Tracey Edmonds, with whom he had been engaged with since 2019.

While the announcement was cited as a mutual decision, new details have emerged regarding Sanders and a new flame, fanning speculation over whether it played a part in the end of his relationship with Edmonds.

Deion Sanders has been linked to entrepreneur and Latina fitness model Qiana Aviles, who has a following of 227,000 on Instagram. According to Marca, she was spotted at one of the Colorado Buffaloes' games in Boulder.

Who is Qiana Aviles?

Qiana Aviles is a 29-year-old fitness model who grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and is of Puerto Rican descent. She's the CEO of Vida Essentials and Nail Lounge.

Aviles has been imprisoned alongside her mother before as she revealed during an episode of "Growing up Latino."

“I remember looking at her (her mother) and saying, ‘I’m taking all this blame my mother has. She’s older than me. I have my whole life.’ I was on the run for seven years … so I was like 25,” Aviles said.

Tracey Edmonds throws shade at Deion Sanders

Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders shared the news of their split via an Instagram post suggesting that it was an amicable one. The Colorado coach even enthusiastically wished his ex-fiancee well in the comments.

"I appreciate the times we've shared and the laughs we've had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother," Prime wrote. "God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack!!!"

However, the saga was just beginning, and Edmonds took to Instagram once again to seemingly respond to rumors surrounding the breakup. Her comments seemed to throw shade at Deion Sanders.

"I want to clarify that it was my decision to end the relationship, despite any different narratives being presented," Edmonds wrote.

"I've chosen to prioritize myself and my family, moving forward towards a future where I am valued, treated with honesty and free to embrace the happiness and respect I deserve."

The caption attached to the story was even more scathing, suggesting that the split was not as peaceful as it first appeared.

"I hate to have to respond to the media, but sometimes it's necessary when the falsehoods get out of control!"

With the emergence of reports about Qiana Aviles, it seems as if the long-term couple's split had much more than meets the eye as Sander's complicated family life grows in complexity.

