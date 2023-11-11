Who are the Duke vs North Carolina announcers today on ACC Network? All about CFB Week 11 game's coverage team

In a clash of Atlantic Coast Conference rivals, the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels go head-to-head at the Kenan Memorial Stadium today. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

The game's live coverage will feature the dynamic trio of announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (color analyst) and Taylor Tannebaum (sideline).

North Carolina dominated its latest outing, claiming a 59-7 victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels. The team has been scoring at an average of 39.1 per game. Omarion Hampton's stellar performance, with 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Drake Maye's remarkable passing contributed significantly to the Tar Heels' success.

After a hard-fought 24-21 victory against Wake Forest, Duke will be keen to build on its recent success. Jaquez Moore performed well for the Blue Devils, rushing for 76 yards and a touchdown. This triumph was morale-boosting for Duke following its 23-0 defeat against the Louisville Cardinals.

Both teams boast strong ground games, which paves the way for Saturday's game to be an intense battle in the trenches. The Duke Blue Devils (6-3, 3-2 ACC) have excelled with an average of 179.3 rushing yards per game, but the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2, 3-2) surpass them at 199.1 per game.

Duke Blue Devils injuries

Duke Blue Devils have had a challenging season marked by injuries. They are grappling with setbacks that could significantly impact their performance in Week 11. Key player Riley Leonard is officially ruled out due to a persistent toe injury.

The quarterback's return for the remainder of the season remains in the shadows. Leonard's struggle with injuries has been a recurring theme, with a recent toe injury sidelining him after a previous ankle sprain earlier in the season.

Adding to the Devils' concerns is quarterback Henry Belin IV, who has an upper-body injury. This season, Belin amassed 232 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in four games. His potential absence further complicates the team's offense and puts additional pressure on them.

In the receiving corps, the absence of Eli Pancol is a notable void. Pancol continues to be sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury and will not be making any contributions to the team this season.

These injury concerns loom large as the Blue Devils prepare for Week 11. The team will need to adapt and strategize effectively to overcome these hurdles to secure success on the field.