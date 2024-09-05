Who is Florida’s starting QB for Week 2 against Samford? Billy Napier names Graham Mertz replacement

Florida Gators starting quarterback Graham Mertz suffered a concussion in last week’s 41-17 home loss to No. 19 Miami. On Wednesday, coach Billy Napier announced that Mertz won't be active for Week 2, and backup quarterback DJ Lagway will start against Samford on Saturday.

Lagway saw limited action in the season opener. The freshman quarterback finished 3-of-6 for 31 yards and an interception while running four times for 20 yards.

After the game, Napier talked about Lagway.

“I think he did a lot of good things, in particular the second drive there we got to some things where he had success,” Napier said (h/t On3). “Threw some great individual cuts, some good movement passes, made a few plays with his feet. I thought the players around him played well.

“It’s good. One of the positives was he had some success, and we were able to go down and score a touchdown with him in the game. ... He’s got a bright future.”

Lagway will head back to the bench when Mertz is cleared to return to the lineup, according to Napier.

Gators WR Chimere Dike spoke about DJ Lagway's performance last week

Senior wide receiver Chimere Dike spoke about DJ Lagway after the Week 1 game against the Miami Hurricanes.

“I was super proud of DJ,” Dike said (h/t On3). “To step in that spot is not easy, and the way he continued to compete for four quarters shows the kind of character he has, and I’ve seen that since day one with him.

"He’s a guy who does things the right way, who works super hard and obviously is super talented, as well. I wasn’t surprised to see him moving the offense and having success.”

It seems that the locker room is excited to see what DJ Lagway will be able to do with a full week of preparation for the game against the Samford Bulldogs.

