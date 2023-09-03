Who is Florida State's starting QB today? Exploring Seminoles' QB Depth chart ahead of Week 1 game vs LSU

Jordan Travis is Florida State's starting QB for their meeting with the LSU Tigers in the most anticipated matchup of week 1. No. 8 Florida State is a slight underdog in the encounter with No. 5 LSU.

PFF's NFL analyst Trevor Sikkema has dubbed the young signal caller a top-10 QB for the 2024 draft. Expectations are high this season, with the Seminoles currently ranked No.8 in the AP poll. A playoff run wouldn't be unthinkable, especially if they pull off the win against LSU.

What does Florida State's QB depth chart look like for 2023?

Alongside Jordan Travis, FSU's QB depth chart includes redshirt junior Tate Rodemaker. With only two QBs on their roster, the depth chart looks thin, especially if injuries befall them.

Rodemaker threw for 254 yards with two TDs and two INTs last season. He has a QBR of 81.0

Jordan Travis- Stats and Strengths

Travis had career highs across all passing departments last year in his first season as Florida State's starting QB. He threw for 3214 yards, with 24 TDs and five INTs. His passing rate was 160.1, completing 64% of his passes and averaging 9.1 yards per pass. He also ran for 417 yards with seven rushing TDs, demonstrating his dual-threat nature. He weighs 212 pounds, which makes him an elusive QB, capable of outrunning opponents if he gets into trouble.

LSU is a tough week 1 opponent for any school

Undoubtedly, Travis will lead the team, and the 2022 season numbers prove it. With a tremendous wide receiver core and Trey Benson as a running back, the Seminoles can dream of making the playoffs this season.

There's no doubt that Florida State's starting QB is Jordan Travis's. The Seminoles have a big season in front of them, with playoff dreams in mind. This season will determine how high Travis's stock is valued at the 2024 NFL Draft. They have a tough matchup in week one as they face LSU at home on Sunday.

Florida State vs. LSU Game Details

Place: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Time: 7:30 pm ET

Where to watch?: ABC or ESPN, live stream will be available on Sling TV