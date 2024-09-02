Who are the Florida State vs Boston College game announcers today on ESPN? All you need to know about Week 1 game’s coverage team

The Florida State Seminoles will host the Boston College Eagles in Week 1 on Monday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game being shown on ESPN.

Who are the Florida State vs Boston College game announcers on ESPN?

Bob Wischusen and Louis Riddick will be play-by-play announcers. Kris Buddenand will be the reporter on the sidelines for the final Week 1 game of the college football season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Florida State vs Boston College preview

Florida State is a sizeable 16.5-point favorite to defeat Boston College, despite the Seminoles losing to Georgia Tech in Week 0.

Trending

FSU struggled on offense in Week 0 as transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei didn't throw a touchdown pass. However, a bright spot for the Seminoles was their defense, which limited Haynes King and Georgia Tech's offense for the most part.

Boston College doesn't have as good of an offense as Georgia Tech, while their defense is worse, which should allow Florida State to have plenty of success and cruise to a lopsided win here.

Prediction: FSU 34, Boston College 14

Florida State's 2024 schedule

The Seminoles' 2024 college football schedule is as follows:

Week 0: vs. Georgia Tech, Loss 24-21

Week 1: vs. Boston College, September 2

Week 2: Bye

Week 3: vs. Memphis, September 14

Week 4: vs. California, September 21

Week 5: at SMU, September 28

Week 6: vs. Clemson, October 5

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: at Duke, Friday, October 18

Week 9: at Miami, October 26

Week 10: vs. North Carolina, November 2

Week 11: at Notre Dame, November 9

Week 12: Bye

Week 13: vs. Charleston Southern, November 23

Week 14: vs. Florida, November 30

Boston College's 2024 schedule

The Eagles' 2024 schedule is as follows:

Week 1: at FSU, September 2

Week 2: vs Duquesne, September 7

Week 3: @ Missouri, September 14

Week 4: vs Michigan State, September 21

Week 5: vs Western Kentucky, September 28

Week 6: @ Virginia, October 5

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: @ Virginia Tech, October 17

Week 9: vs Louisville, October 25

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: vs Syracuse, November 9

Week 12: @ SMU, November 16

Week 13: vs North Carolina, November 23

Week 14: vs Pittsburgh, November 30

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.