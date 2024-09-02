Who are the Florida State vs Boston College game announcers today on ESPN? All you need to know about Week 1 game’s coverage team

The Florida State Seminoles will host the Boston College Eagles in Week 1 on Monday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game being shown on ESPN.

Who are the Florida State vs Boston College game announcers on ESPN?

Bob Wischusen and Louis Riddick will be play-by-play announcers. Kris Buddenand will be the reporter on the sidelines for the final Week 1 game of the college football season.

Florida State vs Boston College preview

Florida State is a sizeable 16.5-point favorite to defeat Boston College, despite the Seminoles losing to Georgia Tech in Week 0.

FSU struggled on offense in Week 0 as transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei didn't throw a touchdown pass. However, a bright spot for the Seminoles was their defense, which limited Haynes King and Georgia Tech's offense for the most part.

Boston College doesn't have as good of an offense as Georgia Tech, while their defense is worse, which should allow Florida State to have plenty of success and cruise to a lopsided win here.

Prediction: FSU 34, Boston College 14

Florida State's 2024 schedule

The Seminoles' 2024 college football schedule is as follows:

  • Week 0: vs. Georgia Tech, Loss 24-21
  • Week 1: vs. Boston College, September 2
  • Week 2: Bye
  • Week 3: vs. Memphis, September 14
  • Week 4: vs. California, September 21
  • Week 5: at SMU, September 28
  • Week 6: vs. Clemson, October 5
  • Week 7: Bye
  • Week 8: at Duke, Friday, October 18
  • Week 9: at Miami, October 26
  • Week 10: vs. North Carolina, November 2
  • Week 11: at Notre Dame, November 9
  • Week 12: Bye
  • Week 13: vs. Charleston Southern, November 23
  • Week 14: vs. Florida, November 30

Boston College's 2024 schedule

The Eagles' 2024 schedule is as follows:

  • Week 1: at FSU, September 2
  • Week 2: vs Duquesne, September 7
  • Week 3: @ Missouri, September 14
  • Week 4: vs Michigan State, September 21
  • Week 5: vs Western Kentucky, September 28
  • Week 6: @ Virginia, October 5
  • Week 7: Bye
  • Week 8: @ Virginia Tech, October 17
  • Week 9: vs Louisville, October 25
  • Week 10: Bye
  • Week 11: vs Syracuse, November 9
  • Week 12: @ SMU, November 16
  • Week 13: vs North Carolina, November 23
  • Week 14: vs Pittsburgh, November 30

