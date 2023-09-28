Who is Fresno State transfer Jaylen Henderson? Jimbo Fisher announces new Texas A&M starting QB amid Conner Weigman's season-ending injury

Jaylen Henderson may not have expected to be Texas A&M’s starting quarterback when he transferred from Fresno State, but he knew he could compete. After competing as best as he could during spring, he ended third on the pecking order after Connor Weigman and Max Johnson.

Recently, Texas A&M Aggies football head coach, Jimbo Fisher, confirmed Johnson’s mandate to take Weigman’s place as starting quarterback ahead of the game against Arkansas.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 215 pounds, Jaylen Henderson is a dual-threat quarterback with two seasons of college football under his belt.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

However, he’s not seen much action over the past two seasons he spent at Fresno State. A left-hander, Henderson played five games for Fresno State, in which he threw for 49 yards and rushed for 66 yards.

Analyzing Jaylen Henderson’s transfer to Texas A&M

If Jaylen Henderson’s only goal had been to get game time, he could have headed somewhere where there was less competition. But it wasn’t just about playing for the quarterback. He wanted to be at a place where he could compete for game time and grow at the same time.

He figured that he had that chance under the guidance of the Aggies’ experienced offensive coordinator, Bobby Petrino.

Petrino has the reputation of having trained top quarterbacks for years. Therefore, Henderson can hope to get better with the years under Petrino’s guidance and finally get his chance

Even with the starting spot already secured, Henderson can still hope to get some minutes of game time this season as Johnson’s backup.

The Aggies have been impressive this season, with a 3-1 record going into week 5. Jimbo Fisher’s men will be up against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Razorbacks haven’t been as clinical as the Aggies this season, coming into week 5 with a 2-2 record.

Weigman will definitely be missed by Fisher, who relied on Weigman as the starting quarterback for the first four games of the season.

Weigman collided with Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson in the Aggies’ 27-10 win against the Tigers. He limped off the field after the collision and didn’t return for the rest of the game.

The quarterback attempted 14 passes against the Tigers for 70 yards, completing eight. Overall, he has thrown for 979 yards and eight touchdowns this season before getting ruled out for the rest of the season.