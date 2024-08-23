Who are FSU vs Georgia Tech game announcers? All you need to know about Week 0 coverage team

The 2024 college football season is set to kick off on Saturday, August 24. The first Week 0 game of the season will be the Florida State Seminoles taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The game will be played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
Who are the FSU vs Georgia Tech game announcers on ESPN?
FSU vs. Georgia Tech will kickoff at noon ET in Ireland, with the game being shown on ESPN.
The play-by-play announcer will be Joe Tessitore, while the analyst will be Jesse Palmer, and the reporter will be Katie George.
Along with the announcers, College GameDay will be having its first show of the 2024 season in Dublin, Ireland.
FSU vs Georgia Tech preview
Florida State is a 10.5-point favorite to defeat Georgia Tech on Saturday, while the over/under is set at 55.5 points.
FSU is coming off an undefeated season but missed the college football playoff and has a new quarterback in DJ Uiagalelei, who transferred from Oregon State.
The Seminoles are one of the favorites to win the ACC but get to play a conference game to kick off the season. Georgia Tech is returning Haynes King at quarterback, which should give the Yellow Jackets some success.
However, FSU has all the hype for a reason, and their offense is the real deal, as the Seminoles should cruise to a double-digit win.
Prediction: FSU 36, Georgia Tech 14.
FSU's 2024 Schedule
The Seminoles' 2024 college football schedule is as follows:
- Week 0: vs. Georgia Tech, August 24
- Week 1: vs. Boston College, September 2
- Week 2: Bye
- Week 3: vs. Memphis, September 14
- Week 4: vs. California, September 21
- Week 5: at SMU September 28
- Week 6: vs. Clemson, October 5
- Week 7: Bye
- Week 8: at Duke, Friday, October 18
- Week 9: at Miami, October 26
- Week 10: vs. North Carolina, November 2
- Week 11: at Notre Dame, November 9
- Week 12: Bye
- Week 13: vs. Charleston Southern, November 23
- Week 14: vs. Florida, November 30
Georgia Tech 2024 schedule
Georgia Tech's 2024 schedule is as follows:
- Week 0: vs FSU, August 24
- Week 1: vs Georgia State, August 31
- Week 2: @ Syracuse, September 7
- Week 3: vs VMI, September 14
- Week 4: @ Louisville, September 21
- Week 5: Bye
- Week 6: vs Duke, October 5
- Week 7: @ North Carolina, October 12
- Week 8: vs. Notre Dame, October 19
- Week 9: @ Virginia Tech, October 26
- Week 10: Bye
- Week 11: vs. Miami, November 9
- Week 12: Bye
- Week 13: vs. NC State, November 21
- Week 14: @ Georgia, November 29
