Who are FSU vs Georgia Tech game announcers? All you need to know about Week 0 coverage team

The 2024 college football season is set to kick off on Saturday, August 24. The first Week 0 game of the season will be the Florida State Seminoles taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The game will be played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Who are the FSU vs Georgia Tech game announcers on ESPN?

FSU vs. Georgia Tech will kickoff at noon ET in Ireland, with the game being shown on ESPN.

The play-by-play announcer will be Joe Tessitore, while the analyst will be Jesse Palmer, and the reporter will be Katie George.

Along with the announcers, College GameDay will be having its first show of the 2024 season in Dublin, Ireland.

FSU vs Georgia Tech preview

Florida State is a 10.5-point favorite to defeat Georgia Tech on Saturday, while the over/under is set at 55.5 points.

FSU is coming off an undefeated season but missed the college football playoff and has a new quarterback in DJ Uiagalelei, who transferred from Oregon State.

The Seminoles are one of the favorites to win the ACC but get to play a conference game to kick off the season. Georgia Tech is returning Haynes King at quarterback, which should give the Yellow Jackets some success.

However, FSU has all the hype for a reason, and their offense is the real deal, as the Seminoles should cruise to a double-digit win.

Prediction: FSU 36, Georgia Tech 14.

FSU's 2024 Schedule

The Seminoles' 2024 college football schedule is as follows:

Week 0: vs. Georgia Tech, August 24

vs. Georgia Tech, August 24 Week 1: vs. Boston College, September 2

vs. Boston College, September 2 Week 2: Bye

Bye Week 3: vs. Memphis, September 14

vs. Memphis, September 14 Week 4: vs. California, September 21

vs. California, September 21 Week 5: at SMU September 28

at SMU September 28 Week 6: vs. Clemson, October 5

vs. Clemson, October 5 Week 7: Bye

Bye Week 8: at Duke, Friday, October 18

at Duke, Friday, October 18 Week 9: at Miami, October 26

at Miami, October 26 Week 10: vs. North Carolina, November 2

vs. North Carolina, November 2 Week 11: at Notre Dame, November 9

at Notre Dame, November 9 Week 12: Bye

Bye Week 13: vs. Charleston Southern, November 23

vs. Charleston Southern, November 23 Week 14: vs. Florida, November 30

Georgia Tech 2024 schedule

Georgia Tech's 2024 schedule is as follows:

Week 0: vs FSU, August 24

vs FSU, August 24 Week 1: vs Georgia State, August 31

vs Georgia State, August 31 Week 2: @ Syracuse, September 7

@ Syracuse, September 7 Week 3: vs VMI, September 14

vs VMI, September 14 Week 4: @ Louisville, September 21

@ Louisville, September 21 Week 5: Bye

Bye Week 6: vs Duke, October 5

vs Duke, October 5 Week 7: @ North Carolina, October 12

@ North Carolina, October 12 Week 8: vs. Notre Dame, October 19

vs. Notre Dame, October 19 Week 9: @ Virginia Tech, October 26

@ Virginia Tech, October 26 Week 10: Bye

Bye Week 11: vs. Miami, November 9

vs. Miami, November 9 Week 12: Bye

Bye Week 13: vs. NC State, November 21

vs. NC State, November 21 Week 14: @ Georgia, November 29

