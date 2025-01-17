Who is Garrick McGee? Bill Belichick's new target for WR coaching job at UNC

Bill Belichick is adding Garrick McGee as he continues to bolster his coaching staff at North Carolina. He has already brought in a new offensive coordinator in Freddie Kitchens and a new defensive coordinator in his son Steve Belichick.

Now, it looks like Belichick is bringing in a new wide receiver coach in the form of McGee.

"SOURCE: UNC is expected to hire Louisville WR coach Garrick McGee for the same role. The 51-year-old McGee helped develop a very talented receiver room at U of L."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Garrick McGee: Looking at his coaching record

McGee has had a long and varied list of programs served.

A former quarterback who played for the Oklahoma Sooners during his college days, McGee's first venture into coaching was at Langston College, where he was the assistant coach. He then moved into division one coaching with Northern Iowa as a wide receiver coach during his time there.

Throughout the next 25 years, McGee has been a position coach or an analyst at many different programs, including the Florida Gators, Missouri Tigers, and the Louisville Cardinals, the latter being his current employer. During his career, McGee has been able to develop many wide receivers into key players for their team.

A recent example of this is Jahmari Thrash. He transferred to the Cardinals from Georgia State in the 2023 offseason, and he had a strong season with the help of McGee, eventually applying for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Thrash was selected in the 5th round by the Cleveland Browns, and while he has barely played this year, he could be useful in the future with a new quarterback.

While McGee spent most of his career as a Wide Receiver coach, he did spend two seasons as a head coach. But, how did he fare in this position?

Garrick McGee as a head coach

After a successful stint as an assistant coach with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Garrick McGee was announced as the head coach of the UAB Blazers for the 2012 season. During his introductory press conference, he said the following:

"I expect to win here and win the Conference USA championship. "

McGee could not achieve these expectations in the two years that he was in charge. Overall, he had a 5-19 record with the Blazers, with a Conference USA record of 3-13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback