Who are the Georgia-Florida announcers on CBS? All about College Football Week 9 game's coverage team

The Georgia Bulldogs are on an incredible 24-match winning streak and the upcoming cross-border clash against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville is another chance to assert themselves as the SEC top dogs.

The Gators are 5-1 overall and 3-1 in SEC (Southeastern Conference) play after losses to Kentucky and Utah.

This cross-border clash will not be played at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium aka 'The Swamp,' rather it's being played at the TIAA Bank Field (or EverBank Stadium).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Georgia vs. Florida game announcers

Brad Nessler will be on the play-by-play and Gary Danielson (color) will be the CBS game announcers for the Bulldogs clash against the Gators.

What time is the Georgia vs. Florida game?

The Bulldogs vs. Gators clash will start at 3:30 PM ET at the TIAA Bank Field (or EverBank Stadium). The game will be broadcast on CBS and can be streamed on both FuboTV and Paramount+.

What to expect in the Georgia vs. Florida game?

The Bulldogs are the two-touchdown favorites for this game. They have won five of the last six clashes against the Gators, so it is an understandable stance.

On an episode of the "Joel Klatt Show," Fox Sports analyst, Joel Klatt cast doubt over the odds overwhelmingly favoring the Bulldogs.

“Florida has won five of six since that season-opening loss to Utah and the questions around Georgia are there,” Klatt said. “So now, they're favored by 14.5 against a team that’s way more confident, knows who they are, has a quarterback that’s playing their best football, and they're going to go out there without Brock Bowers. I don’t like the 14.5. I just don’t.”

Klatt further elaborated on how the Gators could take advantage of the absence of All-American tight end Brock Bowers who had tightrope surgery last week:

“At least at this point, it’s fair to question, like where’s Georgia going to go in crunch time? Where’s their outpitch? What happens if Florida has the lead, if it’s a close game in the fourth quarter? We saw what happened against Auburn. What did they do? Bowers, Bowers, Bowers and then they won the game. So what happens if Florida plays well, which I think that they might. That’s a confident team,” Klatt added.

Even with the losses to Kentucky and Utah, the Florida Gators seem to have turned a corner and might make this game much closer than is being forecast.