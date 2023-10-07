Who are the Georgia vs Kentucky football game announcers today on ESPN? All you need to know about Week 6 game’s coverage team

Another high-octane game of Week 6 is the Georgia vs Kentucky clash. Both the teams have remained undefeated so far and look like top contenders for the SEC Championship and a spot in the college football playoffs.

The Georgia Bulldogs have a mission this season, and that is to three-peat the national championship. Their dominant performance and talents on the roster led them to win back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022. That dominant performance has been keeping its momentum this season as well, as they currently are ranked No.1 in the AP ranking and remain undefeated so far.

The Kentucky Wildcats may be ranked No. 20, but they will be keeping a stringent check on the Bulldogs on the field and not making it easy for them to retain their winning streak. Coach Mark Stoops now face the toughest hurdle of the season in the form of Georgia and it will be interesting to see if this marks the end of their five-game winning streak.

The Georgia vs Kentucky game is scheduled to kick off at around 7 P.M. ET at the Sanford Stadium. It will be broadcast on television on the ESPN channel. The crew that will cover the game consists of Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath.

McDonough will be calling the game play-by-play, while McElroy will be responsible for the analysis of the Georgia vs Kentucky showdown. Apart from this, Molly McGrath will be on the sidelines at Stanford reporting the game live from the field.

What to expect out of the Georgia vs Kentucky game?

The Georgia Bulldogs' dreams of three-peating might come true if they continue performing at the top of their standards. While they were able to dominate previous opponents this season, last weekend's game with Auburn was their closest margin of victory so far, with the final scoreline reading 20-27.

Quarterback Carson Beck has been doing a pretty decent job as a replacement for Stetson Bennett, who joined the NFL this year. Bennett was a key player during Georgia's consecutive national championship runs. And now, without Bennett, the responsibility lies on the shoulders of Beck to continue making explosive offensive plays this season.

The Kentucky Wildcats on the other hand need to tighten a few loose screws, primarily in their passing department. Their transfer QB from NC State Devin Leary has settled down well in his debut season for Kentucky. But the team needs to convert more of their red-zone opportunities if they want to have a chance of defeating Georgia at their home ground.