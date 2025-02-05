Who is Gunnar White? All we know about former Colorado QC analyst who got promoted

Like every successful college football team see, some of their coaches leave for better opportunities. Even the Buffaloes accepted the resignation of defensive ends coach Vincent Dancy and offensive line coach Phil Loadholt, who went to Mississippi State.

This left a void, which Sanders filled on Tuesday by promoting his offensive quality control analyst Gunnar White to the position of offensive line coach.

"How's everyone? Gunnar White, offensive line coach," White said while addressing the team. "I'm excited for the opportunity, and I'm ready to get to work."

Who is Gunnar White?

Gunnar White has a strong background in player development and coaching at various levels of college football. He played college football for Texas Tech and high school football for Terry High School in Mississippi. There he earned all-district and all-state honors.

He is married to Shelby Hardy White who is from Jackson, Mississippi.

White has been with the University of Colorado, Boulder, since January 2022. Before Colorado, White served as a coach at Jackson State University (2022-2023), where he was part of Sanders’ historic tenure.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he spent four months as a coach at The Spring League in 2021.

Additionally, he gained valuable coaching experience at Nevada (2018-2021) and Belhaven University (2016-2018), where he helped develop student-athletes both on and off the field.

As far as education is concerned, he attended Hinds Community College (2009-2011), where he obtained an Associate of Arts (AA) in General Studies. He completed his Bachelor of Science (BS) in Health, Physical Education, and Recreation at Jackson State University (2014-2016).

Moreover, he earned a Master of Education (MEd) in Educational Leadership & Administration from the University of Nevada, Reno (2018-2020) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Sports Administration from Belhaven University (2017-2018).

Meanwhile, the Colorado Buffaloes enjoyed a fine season in 2024, ending with 9-4, a major accomplishment since the last time they won more than six games in a full season was back in 2016.

Though their season finished with a loss against the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl, the program received immense national attention, thanks in large part to Deion Sanders.

