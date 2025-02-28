Who is Iowa State’s new RB coach Jake Landry? All we know about the former North Dakota state’s staffer

Iowa State has named Jake Landry its new running backs coach, per Brett McMurphy, America’s College Football Insider. Landry, who spent last season as North Dakota State’s offensive coordinator and running backs coach, joins head coach Matt Campbell’s staff.

Who is RB coach Jake Landry?

Landry played a key role in NDSU’s 2024 FCS national championship run, leading an offense that ranked among the nation’s best:

3rd in scoring (38.1 PPG)

1st in first downs (361)

1st in passing efficiency (178.66)

Top 20 in rushing offense (20th, 193.3 YPG)

NDSU finished the season 14-2.

Before NDSU, Landry served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at St. Thomas University (Minn.) from 2022-23, guiding the program through its transition from NCAA Division III to FCS. The Tommies won the Pioneer Football League in 2022. His coaching stops also include Temple, Northern Illinois, Wisconsin-La Crosse, and Minnesota-Duluth.

Why is Jake Landry a coach to watch?

A former quarterback and two-year team captain at North Dakota, Landry holds three degrees:

B.A. in Communications (UND, 2011)

M.Ed. in Education (UMD, 2015)

M.S. in Sports Management (NIU, 2020)

The coaching brilliance of Jake Landry

Iowa State – Running Backs (2025)

North Dakota State – OC/RBs (2024-25)

St. Thomas (Minn.) – OC/QBs (2022-24)

Temple – QBs (2021), Offensive Analyst (2019-21)

Northern Illinois – RBs (2018-19), GA (2014-16), Offensive Intern (2013-14)

Wisconsin-La Crosse – OC/QBs (2016-18)

Minnesota-Duluth – GA/WRs (2011-13)

Landry replaces Tyler Roehl, who left for the Detroit Lions. His hiring continues Campbell’s trend of pulling coaching talent from NDSU.

Iowa State, coming off an impressive 11-3 season, capped the year with a thrilling 42-41 victory over Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Matt Campbell, the Big 12's second-longest-tenured coach, has led the Cyclones since 2016. They will kick off the 2025 season in Dublin, Ireland, facing Kansas State on Aug. 23.

